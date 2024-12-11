Xinhua Silk Road: Peony paper cutting arouses interest of Russian teenagers in Sino-Russian cloud class

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Yao Hong, an inheritor of Shanxian County paper cutting lectured in the cloud class of Alliance of Sino-Russian Middle Schools recently, her peony paper cutting technique aroused keen interest of over 20 Russian teenagers.

Yao, also a middle school teacher in Shanxian County in east China's Shandong Province, presented in the cloud class the origin, evolution and techniques of traditional Chinese paper cutting by online works exhibiting, graphic-based illustration and live demonstration.

In China, paper cutting boasts a broad mass base and an important role in diverse folk activities as through cutting or etching motifs on paper, it decorates people's daily life and adds festive atmosphere to many folk activities, said Yao.

Among her peony-themed works, "Peonies Basket" not only showcases the beauty of peonies, but also denotes vitality and prosperity.

While showing to Russian teenagers how to cut peonies on paper, Yao introduced that peony, as a regular choice for paper cutting artisans, stands for riches, good fortune and happiness in Chinese tradition.

By folding a piece of red paper and cutting from the outer edges, a lifelike peony took shape alongside each stroke of Yao's scissors, arousing interest of the Russian middle school students who were eager to have a try.

Via the lecture, many teenagers learned to cut peonies on paper and Yao hoped that they could delve into the Chinese paper cutting culture, in particular peony culture, to share the traditional Chinese folk art with more people.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343428.html