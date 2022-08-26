Xinhua Silk Road: PJOE-constructed offshore wind turbine jackets delivered to U.K.

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last batch of 5 wind turbine jackets were shipped to Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland of the United Kingdom on August 21, marking the completion of 50 deep-water wind turbine jackets in a project conducted by Penglai Jutal Offshore Engineering Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (PJOE).

It is learned that the construction period of the project is about 23 months, with a total shipment weight of nearly 100,000 tonnes.

Photo provided by PJOE shows the construction site.

Distinguished from traditional turbine jacket project, this project is PJOE's first turbine jacket group project. The company started to make a jacket every 7 days. Each process such as TKY node prefabrication, horizontal assembly and SMLT lifting needed to be strictly planned and executed, so as to guarantee the overall progress of the project.

Moreover, the project adopted a European standard, EN1993, which posted strict requirements on welding, size and paint of TKY nodes. Faced with challenges, the project team strengthened quality planning and innovation. The team overcame the high temperature in summer and technical difficulties, and hit a record of zero rework for the welding of the closing mouth in the Chinese fields.

In terms of shipment, the project team actively optimized the loading plan and coordinated with relevant government units, owners, and ship owners, making sure to ship the wind turbine jackets on schedule.

PJOE, located in east China's Shandong Province, is a globally operating upstream fabricator which specializes in the fabrication of large and complex structures for the upstream industry for oil and gas, mining, desalination, energy and related activities.

