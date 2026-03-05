Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Program Presented in Moscow During the 2026 "Joyful Spring Festival"

MOSCOW, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 26 to March 1, 2026, the Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance was held as part of the third "Joyful Spring Festival" celebrations in Moscow. As one of the major events in the 2026 "Joyful Spring Festival" series, the program presented Zhejiang's traditional performance, craft, and folk heritage to Moscow audiences, bringing elements of the province's cultural traditions to the Russian capital during the festival.

Supported by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and organized by the Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center (Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum), the event was held under the guidance of the Embassy of China in Russia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

It was hosted by the Government of Moscow, with support from the China Cultural Center in Moscow and other partners.

Aligned with the festival's theme, the program brought together stage performances and presentations in public spaces across the city. It featured 12 practitioners of Zhejiang's intangible cultural heritage and eight performances, bringing these traditions into schools and urban spaces while giving Moscow residents the opportunity to encounter them firsthand.

On stage, the eight featured programs followed one another, showcasing traditional dance, regional theatre, and other performing arts drawn from Zhejiang's cultural traditions.

For the first time, the "Joyful Spring Festival" in Moscow invited delegations from multiple Chinese provinces and cities for cultural exchange. Zhejiang's programs, known for their strong regional traditions, gave Russian audiences the chance to experience the province's cultural heritage through live performance and demonstration. Together, these presentations offered audiences a direct encounter with Zhejiang's performing traditions.

