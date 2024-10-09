Aghanim and Sift Partner to Prevent Fraud in Direct-to-Consumer Mobile Gaming E-commerce

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aghanim , a mobile gaming fintech company founded by Harvard Business School alumni with over 40 years of combined expertise in video games and fintech, today announces a strategic partnership with Sift , the AI-powered fraud decisioning platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. The combination of AI-driven insights across 1 trillion events and identity signals combined with Aghanim's decades of expertise in gaming represents an unprecedented anti-fraud solution for mobile games.

Founded in June 2023, Aghanim empowers mobile game publishers to unlock new revenue streams through direct-to-consumer strategies. Its web-based game hubs also drive value for players with exciting competitive, social, and metagame features and rewards in addition to targeted offers. By helping game developers and publishers increase their net revenue by up to 200%, Aghanim enables them to invest additional capital into vital areas such as user acquisition.

Sift is an AI-powered fraud decisioning platform that helps digital businesses optimize their risk-reward equation with advanced machine learning, providing multi-layered fraud prevention for over 700 global businesses. With Sift's support, Aghanim customers are able to detect fraud, secure every transaction, and improve conversion & engagement.

Constantin Andry , Co-founder and Co-CEO of Aghanim commented:

"Aghanim offers mobile game studios a fully self-managed end-to-end solution, which includes web-based game hub creation and management, integrated e-commerce, live ops automation, community engagement, and a payments platform as a suite of interoperable tools. This partnership with Sift enables us to ensure game developers, publishers, and their players are as protected as possible via secure, compliant, direct-to-consumer web-based solutions."

Armen Najarian , Chief Marketing Officer at Sift said:

"Aghanim is an exciting player in the fintech world, and one with the potential to solve some of the inherent challenges in mobile gaming. We look forward to supporting their mission as the leading direct-to-consumer platform for mobile games by preventing fraud and creating a trusted, safe environment for their users."

Aghanim soft-launched in early 2024 with funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, QED Investors, and the A16Z GAMES SPEEDRUN. The company is rapidly expanding its reach and partnering with major mobile games companies to transform how mobile games are monetized and distributed through its proprietary Game Hub Builder and LiveOps Builder technologies.

