Intragen Appoints Alex Fagioli as New CEO

LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intragen announced today that Alex Fagioli has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to succeed Founder Ian Yoxall who will be supporting Alex by applying his vast Identity and Access Management (IAM) experience to identifying acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

A highly regarded, people-orientated business leader, Alex brings a wealth of experience in growing technology businesses, most recently from his roles within Tectrade (a CSI Group company), a highly successful data protection consulting and managed services organisation, which he led for a number of years.

Ian commented that "having founded Intragen 16 years ago I am exceptionally pleased to share the news on our next growth step. Today I hand over the reins to Alex Fagioli who brings a broad range of experience and boundless energy to Intragen. As a Founder, it was important to me personally that our customers and staff could be placed in the hands of someone who could represent the trust that has been placed in us and carry this forward. I am delighted that we have managed to bring Alex on board."

Whilst at Tectrade, Alex built and developed a world-class managed services proposition and led the company to significant growth in addition to launching a US operation.

"Alex comes to Intragen with an impressive background of directly relevant experience and success," said Bill Joss, Intragen's Chairman. "His energy, focus, and talent will drive even more momentum in a business which has performed well so far, and which has an exciting future."

Alex started his career in data storage and protection and is excited by the opportunity he has at Intragen to join the cyber security sector, one of the fastest-growing areas of the technology market.

"I am incredibly thrilled to be joining Intragen. As market-leading specialists in Identity and Access Management, with brilliant talent and a large and varied set of customers, there is a great base to build upon for the next phase of growth," Alex said. "I am looking forward to working with our investors, FPE Capital, our Chairman, Bill Joss, and the management team. We have big ambitions to capture more market share, expand our European coverage, and scale up our industry-leading managed services offering in Identity Management."

FPE Capital invested in Intragen in September 2019, and since then has supported the business to develop and meet the demands of a dynamically advancing cybersecurity market.

The addition of Alex to the team underlines Intragen's commitment to its clients and its intention to be a leading provider of IAM solutions.

Contact:

Gabrielle Roper

Digital Marketing Manager

[email protected]

07450565606

SOURCE Intragen