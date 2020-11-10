Lucara Announces Strong Q3 2020 Sales and Operational Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") today reports its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. View PDF version

HIGHLIGHTS:

Recognized $41.3 million in revenue during Q3 2020 or $365 per carat. This includes diamonds sold through a combination of regular tenders and Clara as well as 5,633 carats sold through HB Antwerp ("HB") under the supply agreement announced in July 2020 .

Operating cash cost (1) of $26.92 per tonne of ore processed, due to a combination of cost optimization efforts and depreciation of the Botswana Pula against the U.S. dollar.

EBITDA (1) of $9.9 million earned in Q3 2020 marks a return to a strong operating margin of 47%.

of earned in Q3 a return to a strong operating margin of 47%. Lucara continues to have a strong availability of working capital, including $10.1 million in cash at the end of Q3 and $30.0 million available from a revolving term credit facility.

in cash at the end of Q3 and available from a revolving term credit facility. Clara's customer base doubled during Q3 2020, from 35 to 71 customers. The platform began selling stones on behalf of third party sellers, meeting a significant objective for 2020.

An agreement was announced on November 4, 2020 between Lucara, Louis Vuitton and HB to collaborate on the planning, cutting and polishing of the exceptional, 549 carat white gem diamond referred to as "Sethunya" meaning "Flower" in Setswana recovered from the Karowe Mine in February 2020 (Press Release November 4, 2020 ).

(1) See Non-IFRS measures

Eira Thomas, President & CEO commented: "Moving into Q3, Lucara was pleased to see a stabilization of the rough diamond market and an improvement in consumer demand for polished diamonds in both Asia and the U.S. markets. Karowe continued to perform well, delivering safe, reliable production in line with plan. In Q3 we began recognizing revenue from our new sales agreement with HB Antwerp, and though it is still in its infancy, Lucara is now receiving regular, predictable revenue for its +10.8 carat diamonds using a superior pricing mechanism based on estimated polished outcomes less a commission and the cost of polishing. For diamonds -10.8 carats in size, Clara continues to deliver strong results, growing its customer base to more than 70 clients during this period and completing its first sales of third party goods through the platform. Clara continues to resonate strongly with manufacturers that are restricted from traveling to purchase diamonds in traditional venues and we are expecting to expand trials with third party goods in Q4 and into 2021.

Finally, we are delighted to have entered into a second, strategic collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury brand, and HB Antwerp for the planning and polishing of the exceptional, 549 carat white gem diamond referred to as "Sethunya" meaning "Flower" in Setswana and recovered from the Karowe Mine in February 2020. Sethunya is one of the highest quality exceptional diamonds ever recovered at Karowe and we believe this partnership is a unique opportunity to showcase it to the world and ultimately transform it into an extraordinary, bespoke, polished diamond collection, catering exclusively to Louis Vuitton's global customer base."

REVIEW FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

The Karowe Mine continued to deliver strong, safe, reliable production results in the third quarter with the process plant continuing to operate at full capacity.

Operational highlights from Q3 2020 were as follows:

Ore and waste mined of 0.7 million tonnes and 0.4 million tonnes, respectively



0.65 million tonnes of ore processed resulting in 88,909 carats recovered, achieving a recovered grade of 13.8 carats per hundred tonnes



193 Specials (+10.8 carats) recovered from direct milling during the third quarter, representing 6.5% weight percentage of total direct milling recovered carats, in line with mine plan expectations



8 diamonds were recovered greater than 100 carats in weight, including 3 stones > 200 carats in weight

No lost time injuries, resulting in a rolling twelve-month Long Term Injury Frequency Rate of zero.

The Company recorded a net loss of $5.4 million for Q3 2020 (Q3 2019 - $4.0 million net loss) resulting in a $0.01 loss per share (Q3 2019 – loss of $0.01 ) for the quarter.

for Q3 2020 (Q3 2019 - net loss) resulting in a loss per share (Q3 2019 – loss of ) for the quarter. Lucara recognized revenue of $82.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the sale of 268,101 carats or $309 per carat. This represents a decrease from revenue of $136.5 million recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (313,189 carats sold at an average price of $436 per carat). The reduction in revenue results from a combination of a 15% decrease in the number of carats sold and a deliberate decision not to sell any diamonds +10.8 carats in favour of entering into a committed supply agreement for these diamonds for the remainder of the year. All +10.8 carat diamonds produced since the second quarter sales cut off in March 2020 are now being sold to HB at regular intervals, approximately twice a month. As a result, revenue for stones ordinarily part of the Q2 and Q3 tenders will continue to be recognized in Q4 2020.

Capital allocated for the underground expansion program has been reduced to $22 million (from the original $53 million budget) and the 2020 program objectives have been re-scoped to focus on long lead time critical-path items, detailed engineering and design, and limited site activity focused on earth works and geotechnical studies. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , $10.4 million was spent on these project execution activities.

(1) See Non-IFRS measures

SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR +10.8 CARAT DIAMOND PRODUCTION FROM KAROWE

Karowe's large, high value diamonds have historically accounted for approximately 60% to 70% of Lucara's annual revenues. Though the mine has remained fully operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lucara made a deliberate decision not to tender any of its +10.8 carat production after early March 2020 amidst the uncertainty caused by the global crisis and the significant weakness observed in the rough diamond market. The polished diamond market performed much better through this period and subsequently, in July 2020, Lucara announced a ground breaking partnership agreement with HB, entering into a definitive supply agreement for the remainder of 2020, for all of the diamonds produced in excess of +10.8 carats from our 100% owned Karowe Diamond mine in Botswana.

Under the supply agreement with HB, Lucara's +10.8 carat production is being sold at prices based on the estimated polished outcome of each diamond, determined through state of the art scanning and planning technology, with a true up amount payable to Lucara on actual achieved polished sales in excess of the initial estimated polished price, less a fee and the cost of manufacturing. The +10.8ct diamonds of poorer quality (clivage low, rejection goods) are sold as rough parcels and do not enter the polishing pipeline at HB This unique pricing mechanism is expected to deliver regular cash flow at superior prices for this important segment of our production profile. The decision to enter into the supply agreement with HB for the remainder of 2020 followed a trial period during Q2 2020 where approximately 3,100 carats of +10.8 carat rough diamonds were placed into manufacturing ("Shipment 1"). Lucara will receive payment for the polished diamonds from Shipment 1 once those diamonds are sold by HB to an end customer, less a fee and the cost of manufacturing.

Beginning in Q3 2020, the Company recognized revenue of $25.9 million from these sales agreements. The $13.5 million deposit received in June as partial payment for +10.8 carat goods delivered under the HB sales agreement has been fully allocated and reduced to $nil as of September 30, 2020. Revenue for +10.8 carat stones ordinarily part of the Q2 and Q3 tenders, as well as sales from Shipment 1, will continue to be recognized in Q4 2020.

CLARA

With global restrictions impeding travel for many diamantaires, the interest from buyers in Clara doubled during the third quarter, increasing from 35 to 71 buyers. During Q3 2020, Clara began selling stones on behalf of third party sellers, which was a significant objective for 2020. Seven sales occurred on Clara during the third quarter of 2020, with total transaction volumes of $3.2 million. As Clara becomes the online marketplace of choice for rough buyers, discussions are underway with several producers to begin trials for the sale of their diamonds on Clara.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 In millions of U.S. dollars, except carats or

otherwise noted 2020 2019 2020 2019









Revenues $ 41.3 $ 45.3 $ 82.9 $ 136.5 Net income (loss) for the period (5.4) (4.0) (22.4) 4.1 Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) (0.01) (0.01) (0.06) 0.01 Operating cash flow per share* 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.10 Cash on hand 10.1 4.8 10.1 4.8 Amounts drawn on the working capital facility 20.0 - 20.0 -









Average price per carat sold ($/carat)* 365 390 309 436 Operating expenses per carat sold ($/carat)* 192 201 190 182 Operating margin per carat sold ($/carat)* 173 189 119 254 Carats sold 112,943 116,200 268,101 313,189



(*) Operating cash flow per share, average price per carat sold, operating expenses per carat sold and operating margin per carat sold are Non-IFRS measures.

QUARTERLY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS – KAROWE MINE, BOTSWANA



UNIT Q3-20 Q2-20 Q1-20 Q4-19 Q3-19 Sales











Revenues generated from the

sale of Karowe diamonds in the

quarter US$M 41.2 7.3 33.8 56.0 45.3 Carats recovered from Karowe

sold for revenues recognized

during the quarter Carats 112,741 68,861 86,010 98,394 116,200 Average price per carat for

proceeds received during the

quarter US$ 366 107 393 568 390 Production











Tonnes mined (ore) Tonnes 678,110 683,282 878,087 694,591 823,875 Tonnes mined (waste) Tonnes 436,781 591,804 1,199,660 740,593 1,489,668 Tonnes processed Tonnes 646,447 705,421 639,430 647,502 680,665 Average grade processed cpht (*) 13.8 14.3 14.3 13.31 13.92 Carats recovered Carats 88,909 101,203 91,536 86,4221 104,9902 Costs











Operating costs per carats sold

(see Non-IFRS measures) US$ 192 174 201 209 201 Sustaining capital expenditures US$M 4.7 3.7 2.4 13.0 0.7 Underground expansion project US$M 4.8 3.9 1.7 - -



(*) carats per hundred tonnes (1) Carats recovered during the period included 273 carats recovered from re-processing historic recovery tailings from previous milling and are excluded from the average grade processed. (2) Carats recovered during the period included 10,646 carats recovered from re-processing historic recovery tailings from previous milling and are excluded from the average grade processed.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations.

ABOUT CLARA

Clara Diamond Solutions Limited Partnership (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp, is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 10, 2020 at 2:15pm Pacific Time.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release refers to certain financial measures, such as operating cash flow per share, adjusted EBITDA, average price per carat sold, operating cost per carat sold, operating margin per carat sold and operating cost per tonne of ore processed which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures may differ from those made by other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other corporations. These measures have been derived from the Company's financial statements, and applied on a consistent basis, because the Company believes they are of assistance in the understanding of the results of operations and financial position. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for the third quarter, 2020 for an explanation of non-IFRS measures used.

