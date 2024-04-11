LUCARA ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 10, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Please view PDF version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the office of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 1133 Melville Street, Suite 3500, Vancouver, BC V6E 4E5, Canada on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 , together with the report of the auditors; To reappoint the auditors for the upcoming year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; To elect directors for the upcoming year; To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders of the Corporation to authorize and approve the issuance of up to 1,125,000 common shares of the Corporation to Nemesia S.à.r.l., pursuant to the terms of a debenture agreement dated August 23, 2023 , as required pursuant to the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") given that the Issuance may materially affect control (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) of the Corporation. To adopt an advisory resolution on executive compensation

The record date for the Annual General and Special Meeting is March 20, 2024. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or from the Company's website at www.lucaradiamond.com.

The Corporation encourages you to vote your shares by proxy in advance of the Meeting, via mail, telephone or on the internet. Voting instructions need to be received at least one business day before the proxy deposit date. The proxy deposit date is Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), any proxy form received after that time will not be valid.

HOW TO VOTE IF YOUR SECURITIES TRADE ON THE NASDAQ STOCKHOLM EXCHANGE

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Clara Diamond Solutions Limited Partnership ("Clara"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucara, has developed a secure, digital sales platform which ensures diamond provenance from mine to finger. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe Underground Project adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 10, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

CONTACT: Vancouver: Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272, [email protected]; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615, [email protected]; UK Public Relations: Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +44 778 855 4035, [email protected]