LUCARA DIAMOND CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 RETAIL MARKETING ROADSHOW IN STOCKHOLM

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC), (BSE: LUC), (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 marketing roadshow in Stockholm, Sweden. The Company is scheduled to host a retail investor presentation on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 6:00pm Central European Time at World Trade Center, Klarabergsviadukten 70 in Stockholm (Room: Casablanca). View PDF version.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

