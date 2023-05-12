LUCARA REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders in Toronto, Ontario today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: Please view PDF version.

Board Members

Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Paul Conibear 264,352,502 97.41 % 7,040,747 2.59 % David Dicaire 270,456,575 99.65 % 936,674 0.35 % Marie Inkster 270,510,404 99.67 % 882,845 0.33 % Adam Lundin 266,148,568 98.07 % 5,244,681 1.93 % Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 264,431,695 97.43 % 6,961,554 2.57 % Peter J. O'Callaghan 264,312,339 97.39 % 7,080,910 2.61 % Eira Thomas 270,405,501 99.64 % 987,748 0.36 %



Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 95.77% of shareholders voting in favour.

Ordinary Resolutions to Share Unit and Stock Option Plan Amendments

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the Company's share unit plan, including, amongst other amendments, setting the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the share unit plan to 17,000,000. This resolution passed with 95.81% of votes cast in favour.

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the Company's deferred share unit plan, with 99.62% voting in favour.

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve the continuation of the Company's stock option plan, including certain amendments thereto and the unallocated entitlements thereunder, and to ratify the issuance of certain stock options previously granted by the Company, with 95.83% voting in favour.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 4, 2023 was approved with 97.19% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Following the meeting, Mr. Paul Conibear will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 12, 2023 at 2:00pm Pacific Time.

Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272| [email protected]; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | [email protected]; UK Public Relations: Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +447788554035 | [email protected]

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.