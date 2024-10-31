LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) View PDF version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has decreased to 451,173,948 common shares with voting rights as of October 31, 2024. The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from October 1, 2024 to date is largely due to the return to treasury and cancellation of the 10,000,000 shares received as partial consideration for the sale of Lucara's interest in the Clara Rough Diamond Sales Platform on October 6, 2024 (link to news release). The decrease was offset by an issuance of the Company of 675,000 common shares in accordance with its debenture as described in the news release from November 15, 2023 (link to news release), as well as the vesting of employee share units.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 451,173,948. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 31, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Vancouver: Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272, [email protected]; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615, [email protected]; UK Public Relations: Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock,+44 79 772 97903, [email protected]