LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

As a result of the vesting of employee share units, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 453,566,923 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2022.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 453,566,923. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

