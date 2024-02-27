Matkahuolto expands its partnership with nShift to improve customer experiences and expand internationally

The Finnish logistics company expects the domestic parcel market to grow by 50% by 2027

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish logistics company, Matkahuolto, predicts the domestic parcel market will grow by 50% by 2027. As a result, it is investing €25m to improve its customer experience and the services it offers both domestically and overseas. Matkahuolto will, for example, increase the number of parcel lockers in Finland, which is the most popular choice of delivery option for consumers in the region - even ahead of home delivery[1].

In order to expand into other markets in Europe Matkahuolto works with partners that can help it deliver an exceptional customer experience. nShift and Matkahuolto have an established partnership built on the Finnish domestic market, which is now over 10 years old. Central to evolving its capabilities is nShift, the global leader in delivery management software.

Matkahuolto is also increasing its capability to serve international markets, particularly elsewhere in the Nordics, with Finns increasingly ordering from overseas. This is where the partnership will grow given nShift's considerable and established customer base in the Nordics.

Ian Russell, director of carrier partnership at nShift, said: "Matkahuolto goes above and beyond to exceed customer expectations. It is constantly looking for ways to improve, expand and provide a delivery experience that meets customers' needs whenever and wherever they are."

Matkahuolto is part of the nShift Verified Carrier Program, which is designed for carriers that offer exceptional service with a point of difference to other carriers. Matkahuolto uses renewable energy sources in its transport - also aligns with nShift's commitment to providing its customers with sustainable delivery options.

It's one of the reasons Matkahuolto was recently voted the most valued brand in Finland in both Parcel Services and Travel Services. According to the annual Brand Valuation Survey, conducted by Taloustutkimus and Alma Media, Matkahuolto's Parcel Services is the most reliable and secure and offers the best value for money among brands in the industry.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

About Matkahuolto

Matkahuolto is a modern service company that has been bringing people and goods together seamlessly for more than 90 years. The company's business is divided into Parcel Services and Travel Services. Parcel Services transport 20 million parcels a year in Finland and abroad, and Matkahuolto's customers are served by a nationwide network of 2,300 service points. Travel Services focus on sustainable mobility services, timetables and tickets, with 8 million sold annually. For transport operators, the company provides digital tools for business development. Matkahuolto is committed to science-based climate targets, and the company aims to halve all its emissions and become carbon neutral by 2030. In 2022, Matkahuolto's turnover was EUR 96.6 million.

