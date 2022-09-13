Metabolon Partners with the Swedish BioFINDER 2 Study to Develop Biomarkers and Increase Insight into Alzheimer's and other Dementia Diseases

Metabolon collaboration will combine metabolomics with neurological and clinical phenotyping to develop new biomarkers

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance a wide variety of research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced a partnership with the Swedish Biomarkers For Identifying Neurodegenerative Disorders Early and Reliably (BioFINDER) 2 Study. The partnership aims to develop novel metabolomic biomarkers, assist in the development of new pathology-based disease classifications, and investigate underlying disease mechanisms of dementia to help discover new relevant drug targets.

Despite massive research and drug development, there are still limited to no therapies that slow down or stop the progression of dementia and Parkinsonian diseases. The Swedish BioFINDER 2 Study brings together leading scientists, universities, and companies worldwide and is designed to address issues related to the role of tau pathology in a broad spectrum of neurological diseases.

As part of the partnership, Metabolon will run metabolomics on both cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and plasma from BioFINDER 2's baseline collections. By combining metabolomics with comprehensive neurological and clinical phenotyping, Metabolon will identify metabolomic biomarkers to monitor the early effects of new disease-modifying therapies and provide methods for early and accurate diagnosis of different dementia disorders. Metabolon and the Swedish BioFINDER 2 Study will also define the temporal evolution of pathologies in the pre-dementia phases of Alzheimer's. Additionally, metabolomics will be integrated with GWAS to further understand these neurological diseases.

"We are excited to collaborate with BioFINDER 2 to support early dementia disease research," said Ro Hastie, President & CEO of Metabolon. "Adding metabolomics to this already successful study will allow our researchers to reveal new biomarkers to support a greater understanding of dementia diseases and better inform successful drug development."

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,800+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Precision Metabolomics™ platform is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of potential therapeutic targets, disease states, biological and drug-related mechanisms of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapeutic interventions.

