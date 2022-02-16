MSD awarded the Best Place to Work Certification in Sweden for 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Sweden, an affiliate of the American multinational pharmaceutical company, has been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in Sweden for 2022. Over the years, the company has invested in its talent and culture and driven innovative people practices cutting across inclusion & diversity, employee well-being and personal growth. MSD Sweden succeeded in introducing many initiatives and policies that act as catalysts for the workforce where 87% of employees are recommending the organization as one of the best employer in the market.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Commenting on this achievement, Sarah Aiosa, General Manager for the organization said, "I am truly humbled by this result as it recognizes the contribution of every single one of our valued employees, and reflects our strong culture of belonging and collaboration. We work hard every day to ensure that we are providing an environment where our people can bring their whole, authentic selves to work so we can have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of the patients, customers and society we serve in Sweden."

Meanwhile, Hani Aoun, HR lead for the organization said, "We are very proud to receive this certification in challenging and uncertain times! It gives us drive to continue focusing on our most important asset. It also gives us drive and motivation to continue and improve what we have been doing and make sure we set the bar higher! It is our commitment to build and strengthen an innovative and inclusive environment."

The certification provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces the company's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent to serve its clients locally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

