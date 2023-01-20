Neolith and Nobia strengthen their presence in the Scandinavian market

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith, a world leader in sintered stone, and Nobia, one of Europe's premier kitchen specialists, are teaming up to expand Nobia's range to include twelve new Neolith sintered stone countertops, featuring 12 mm and 20 mm thicknesses, for Nobia's Scandinavian market.

The two companies are aligned on their philosophy of both embracing new trends and meeting customers' needs, while never losing sight of their focus: sustainability. Both Neolith and Nobia are an important part of millions of people's lives around the world by offering inspiration and new, more sustainable ways to live. As a leader in sustainability and design, Nobia creates kitchens for life, where extraordinary experiences can be shared and enjoyed.

"We are extremely happy to be able to work with such a prominent company like Nobia, who has such a strong presence in Europe. We share common values, including our commitment to creating sustainable products without compromising on design or function. In addition to our shared goal of being leaders in the kitchen industry, we want to provide professional users and customers with kitchens that are adapted for a sustainable lifestyle and that meet every one of their technical and aesthetic needs", says Daniel Sánchez, Chief Commercial Officer at Neolith Group.

In Scandinavia, Nobia sells kitchens under nine different brands across more than 550 outlets, including their own stores, franchise locations and kitchen retailers.

Through their different brands, Nobia Group has positioned itself in three major market segments: retail, trade and project. In addition to Scandinavia, Nobia also has a strong presence in the UK, Austria and the Netherlands.

With its headquarters in Sweden, Nobia Group is one of Scandinavia's foremost kitchen companies. Nobia's commercial presence is also the most extensive, with the largest number of outlets per market, supplying more than 10,000 kitchens per week.

Sustainability

The twelve initial models that Nobia has selected for this collaboration (New York-New York Silk, Himalaya Crystal Ultrasoft, Pulpis Silk, Calacatta Silk, Calatorao Silk, Blanco Carrara Silk, Basalt Grey Silk, Basalt Black Silk, Nero Marquina Silk, Retrostone Silk) are all inspired by natural materials like marble and stone. The models are made to be used in kitchens in a unique and elegant way, all while maintaining impeccable design and function.

This selection also includes models, such as Sofia Cuprum and Metropolitan, which feature the brand-new 98R formula, made from up to 90% recycled raw materials. Additionally, the manufacturing process is very efficient and done entirely in a carbon-neutral environment; Neolith was the first company in the industry to achieve carbon neutrality in 2019. This achievement is a standout factor for a group like Nobia, which focuses on using sustainable materials in a circular economy model to inspire customers to live in a way that helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Our ongoing efforts to meet our sustainability goals in collaboration with Neolith is an important building block.

The environmental product declaration, which certifies the entire life cycle of Neolith's sintered stone, reinforces our commitment to offering our customers sustainable solutions.

It also strengthens Nobia in our mission to design kitchens with a high level of innovation and differentiation", says Linda Gunnarsson, Product Manager at Nobia.

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith is is a world leader in sintered stone.

The focus is on creating revolutionary and innovative architectural surfaces with superior technical properties, produced using 100% natural raw materials.

About Nobia

Nobia creates well-designed, functional and emotionally conceptualized kitchens for a lifestyle that speaks to the hearts and minds of our customers. Their kitchens enable a sustainable lifestyle with lower environmental impact. The Group consists of 18 strong, local brands that capitalize on the advantages of working together. The business covers the entire value chain, from design to installation, and is driven by a shared vision of being an industry leader in design and sustainability. Together they form a leading European kitchen specialist.

