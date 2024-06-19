nShift named in 2024 Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management by Gartner®

New report predicts by 2028, global parcel delivery volumes will increase by approximately 40%

LONDON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, has named nShift as a Representative Vendor in its report " Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions ."

With global parcel deliveries expected to increase by 40% within the next four years, multi-carrier parcel management will be critical to managing costs and maximizing capacity.

The Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions also identifies "most providers of ERP, transportation management systems (TMS), order management systems (OMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) do not specialize in parcel capability. Rather, they partner with a noncompeting multicarrier parcel management solution (MCPMS) to support their customers. This leaves users with a gap in capability and need for a stand-alone solution."

According to the report:

"Global parcel delivery volumes continue to grow, despite macroeconomic challenges and significant regional variations

"Issues around flexibility and customer experience continue to grow in tandem with demand, despite inflationary pressures and the partial reduction in delivery capacity constraints. These increases, spurred by multi-channel retail and business to business ecommerce, are unlikely to reduce

"Companies are faced with increased parcel delivery costs, driven by fuel and labor cost inflation, and shippers often lack the tools to optimize their transportation spend."

Mattias Gredenhag, nShift CTO said, "Multi-carrier parcel management holds the key to overcoming complex shipping requirements, building scale, driving up efficiency and enabling the business to grow beyond limits. But it can also do more than that.

"At nShift we combine the core components of multi-carrier delivery management – such as a library of 1000+ carriers – with customer-facing applications. This transforms deliveries from a world of boxes into real growth opportunities for retailers, providing a joined-up, end-to-end experience from the checkout to the doorstep."

nShift's DMXM (delivery and experience management) enables retailers to:

Grow beyond limits – with a library of 1000+ carriers, nShift enables retailers to expand internationally and offer more delivery choices to customers at checkout. This increases conversion rates

Connect every stage of the customer journey , by offering the right delivery options at checkout (including popular zero-emissions and pick-up, drop-off deliveries), a superior tracking experience, and simple returns which maximize revenue retention

, by offering the right delivery options at checkout (including popular zero-emissions and pick-up, drop-off deliveries), a superior tracking experience, and simple returns which maximize revenue retention Enable data-tight ecommerce , by combining data from carriers, logistics, and other business systems. DMXM brings this information together, helping retailers sharpen customer insights, break down internal silos, and drive operational efficiency

, by combining data from carriers, logistics, and other business systems. DMXM brings this information together, helping retailers sharpen customer insights, break down internal silos, and drive operational efficiency Out-perform competitors – whether by engaging with customers in new ways or increasing the throughput of deliveries and fulfillment teams. nShift helps retailers stay one step ahead of the rest by investing five times more in R&D than its closest competitors

View a complimentary copy of the Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions .

Gartner, Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions, By Simon Tunstall , Brock Johns , Oscar Sanchez Duran , 27 May 2024.

