nShift Returns Essential enables digitised returns "within a week"

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in delivery management software, today announces Returns Essential, an easy-to-install returns solution for retailers and webshops handling around 10,000 returns a year, which currently process requests by hand. Returns Essential helps to reduce the administrative burden of manually processing returns and protects revenues, while delivering a clean and simple experience to customers.



Retailers and webshops already using nShift Ship can launch with Returns Essential within a week.

Returns Essential enables retailers to track each return centrally. This helps ensure resalable items return to shelves without delay, while also helping to pinpoint root causes, such as incomplete product descriptions. Meanwhile, customers benefit from a simple experience online and a choice of return shipping options – all offered within the retailer's website or app.

The new solution provides a straightforward upgrade path for retailers looking to further enhance their returns experience. The full nShift Returns solution offers a highly automated platform which enables easy exchanges at the point of return, and automatic refunds. nShift Returns helps protect retailer revenues by converting up to 30% of returns into exchanges.

Philipp Goldberg, Product Director for Returns at nShift, said: "A good returns policy doesn't have to be complicated. But it's vital that it's user-friendly for the shopper. nShift Returns Essential provides a consumer-friendly interface suitable for the shoppers of 2023. Through our Returns Admin module, retailers, web shops and warehouses can gain real data about their returns which can improve the customer experience and drive operational efficiency."

nShift Returns Essential draws on the power of nShift's enterprise-grade platform, including market-leading book and print capabilities, a 1000+ carrier library, and seamless integration with over 450 third-party platforms.

Read more in the new nShift guide, "Returns: building trust and retaining revenue".

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

