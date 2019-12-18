Public Transit Operators Across the Globe Select Conduent to Advance Fare Collection Systems

Brescia Mobilità in the city of Brescia, Italy, has finalised a contract to upgrade its fare collection with Conduent's ATLAS® system on its 200 buses and light metro subway. Each day, the Brescia urban public transport system is used by approximately 46,000 metro users and 100,000 bus users.

APAM in the city of Mantua, Italy, has finalised a contract for a new ticketing system on 260 of its buses based on Conduent's ATLAS platform. Mantua's bus network serves approximately 25,000 passengers each day.

Both of these technologically advanced solutions are part of a comprehensive transportation ticketing system that Conduent is delivering in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy that will enable seamless travel across the region.

Swedish public transport operator Skånetrafiken has finalised an agreement with Conduent to supply 225 ticket machines. The machines will enable Skånetrafiken to offer its bus and rail passengers an easy and modern way to pay for their travel while enhancing the end-user experience. In total, the company will supply 265 Conduent Expert 6000 ticket machines, of which Skånetrafiken will have 225. The rest of the ticket machines will be used by two other operators, Blekingetrafiken and Östgötatrafiken, which were also part of the procurement.

Conduent has also completed the installation of three-dimensional (3-D) Detection Gates for SNCF Transilien at the Paris Saint-Lazare railway station, one of the busiest in Europe, with approximately 1,600 trains and 450,000 passengers a day. In total, 140 validation doors distributed over eight access points have been set up.

"Until recently, Paris Saint-Lazare was the last major railway station in the French capital not to have access control gates. Now, thanks to Conduent, the station has the very latest devices," said Alain Krakovitch, General Manager, SNCF Transilien. "Conduent was able to design new, innovative gates to perfectly meet our needs. The 3-D Detection Gates provide quick and easy access for valid passengers — up to 40 people can pass through each gate every minute — and, at the same time, detect and reduce fraudulent fare dodgers."

In a 10-year programme, up to 3,000 Conduent gates, designed, developed and manufactured in France, could be installed across the SNCF Transilien network.

Israel

In Israel, Conduent, in partnership with Symcotech, supplied 5,500 Conduent VPE 430 smart-card ticket validators on the Egged bus network. These new validators will enable Egged to expand the range of payment methods it offers to its customers, including cEMV (contactless Europay, MasterCard and Visa) bank cards and QR codes.

Mexico

In the city of Hermosillo, State of Sonora, Mexico, Conduent was awarded a contract by city authorities and a bus operator consortium to implement its fare collection system. The new system, which has recently gone live, will significantly improve the quality of mobility provided to citizens including the elimination of payment by cash with a modern "tap-and-go" contactless card payment system. Conduent installed its VPE 420 ticket validators and implemented a reload network so that users can reload their payment cards. The company also implemented an Automatic Vehicle Location system so that users can verify the exact location of the bus prior to its arrival at the bus stop through the UNE app, now available for download on iOS and Android.

"These recently won contracts underscore the shift in the transportation industry to advance urban mobility by embracing next-generation technology," said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. "Operators are responding to customers' demands for seamless journeys and a wider range of payment methods. Our technology and expertise are helping operators meet these demands."

Conduent is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and kerbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalised services for citizens and travellers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

