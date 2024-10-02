"RED GOLD FROM EUROPE" to show how to cook great Italian recipes with organic canned tomatoes at Nordic Organic Expo.

Attendees will be offered samples since the best storyteller is taste. "Organic European and Italian canned tomatoes are a great option for year-round use and are healthier than out-of-season fresh tomatoes" says Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's Director General. "The processing method preserves all their qualities, making them a great source of nutrients, including lycopene, a powerful antioxidant easily absorbed by the body. Moreover, tomatoes are low in fats and have no cholesterol"

Just to whet your appetite, here is one of the recipes that will be showcased during the Fair.

Meatballs in tomato sauce

Cook 50 min

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g lean beef mince

400g stale crustless bread

1 large egg

60g freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped

200 ml milk

1 clove of garlic

80g sultanas and pine nuts

vegetable or sunflower oil, for frying

600g canned organic whole peeled tomatoes, crushed

1 small onion, finely chopped

20 ml extra virgin olive oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Soak the bread in a little milk. Squeeze gently to remove any excess liquid and place in a bowl with the mince, parsley and garlic. Mix well and add the egg, a pinch of salt, black pepper, the parmesan and sultanas and pine nuts. Combine thoroughly with your hands and shape into meatballs.

Heat the vegetable or sunflower oil in a large heavy pan and fry the meatballs over a medium heat for 25–30 minutes. Keep turning them carefully to prevent them catching on the bottom of the pan. Remove from the pan, drain on kitchen paper and set aside.

Meanwhile, make the tomato sauce. Sweat the onion in a little olive oil in a heavy pan over a medium heat until soft and translucent. Add the organic tomatoes and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer the meatballs to the sauce and cook for 10 minutes to heat through. Serve piping hot.

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV

Red Gold is the name of the EU (European Union) programme to raise awareness about EU preserved (canned) organic tomatoes 100% Made in Europe.

ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - members account for over 60% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced in the world.

