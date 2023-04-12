RoboMarkets and BMW M Motorsport Partnership for the DTM 2023 Season Begins with a New Car and Driver

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the upcoming DTM 2023 season, the new BMW M4 GT3 cars will be competing in the colours of BMW M Motorsport partners. RoboMarkets is Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport, and for the new season, three-time DTM champion René Rast will be driving the updated blue BMW M4 GT3 in RoboMarkets design retaining the number 33.

RoboMarkets and BMW M Motorsport Partnership 2023

René Rast from the Schubert Motorsport team is one of the most successful and versatile racing drivers in Germany. The 36-year-old racer was crowned DTM champion in 2017, 2019, and 2020, and has been reunited with the BMW family this season. Rast cut his teeth in Formula BMW in 2003 and 2004; and in 2011, he competed in the BMW M3 DTM tests before BMW M Motorsport returned to the DTM.

René Rast, Schubert Motorsport: "Both the BMW M4 GT3 and the colours of my partner RoboMarkets are new to me, but I really like the colour blue, and I look forward to my new look in the DTM. I will do my best to succeed for BMW M Motorsport, the Schubert team, and my partner. It is fantastic that I can race with number 33 again. It has become my trademark in the DTM over the years."

The official partnership between RoboMarkets and BMW M Motorsport began in 2019, with RoboMarkets extending the contract with a new status as Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The premium package includes the design of the race car in RoboMarkets' brand identity, its logo on the bonnet, doors, roof, and boot lips; the branding of the media stands and the walls of the official team garage, as well as marketing options.

The 2023 DTM season consists of eight races starting on 26 May in Oschersleben (Germany). The series will then move to Zandvoort (Netherlands), Norisring (Germany), Nürburgring (Germany), Lausitzring (Germany), Sachsenring (Germany), Spielberg (Austria), and will conclude with a race in Hockenheimring (Germany) on 20-22 October 2023.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a financial brokerage company operating under CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries and provides traders working in financial markets with access to its proprietary platforms. Visit www.robomarkets.com to find out more about the Company's products and activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050510/RoboMarkets.jpg

SOURCE RoboMarkets