Soft2Bet launches the "Soft2Bet Invest" iGaming Innovation Fund

SLIEMA, Malta, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft2Bet is delighted to announce the launch of 'Soft2Bet Invest', its iGaming Innovation Fund that will provide financial and business support to iGaming and casual gaming entrepreneurs who have the same drive for innovation and growth as it has.

Why did Soft2Bet create this investment fund?

Major turnkey solutions provider launches fund for iGaming and casual gaming entrepreneurs wanting to take their companies to the next level.

Since its launch in 2016, Soft2Bet's defining feature has been growth, whether it from a commercial perspective or regulatory footprint.

The driving force behind the company is its founder and CEO, Uri Poliavich. Uri's vision is to build generational products that revolutionise the industry. He believes that now is the time to encourage and invest in other exceptional companies that bring forth a similar mindset.

Who is the Soft2Bet Invest fund aimed at?

The fund reaches across the corporate spectrum and is open to growth-stage and/or mature companies. Soft2Bet is open to dialogue with companies that are harnessing pioneering technologies in casual gaming, AI, traffic differentiators or behavioural-UX analytics as well as high-margin gaming software solutions that achieve strong profitability and scalability.

Investment:

Soft2Bet Invest intends to invest amounts ranging between 500,000 EUR and 1,000,000 EUR per project, with the investment strategy to be discussed on a case by case basis. The fund will boast an impressive total value of 50,000,000 EUR.

What are the next steps?

Soft2Bet is calling all casual and real money entrepreneurs to bring their groundbreaking concepts to iGB Live! Amsterdam from 16-19 July and book an appointment with our senior leaders.

Uri Poliavich on the vision behind 'Soft2Bet Invest'

"Disruption, innovation, revolutionary, visionary - all are words frequently, sometimes appropriately, other times less so, used to describe companies working in the iGaming space. What they reveal, however, is the ambition and drive that have been characteristic of this industry since its earliest days nearly 25 years ago.

When it comes to Soft2Bet, our journey from startup to major iGaming operator and provider shows how we have been changing the iGaming industry, that we speak the language of innovation, and that our products and success stories are undeniable proof that we excel in driving business growth.

Now, we're ready to share our vision, values, and expertise with you to power the next big ideas. So bring your groundbreaking ideas, concepts, and visions to iGB Live Amsterdam, and let's meet up."

Apply here

About Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet is a leading iGaming turnkey solutions provider that delivers high-quality products and services for online gambling operators. The company is known for its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), proven to enhance retention and engagement. Soft2Bet has deployed numerous successful iGaming brands and holds 11+ global licenses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447432/S2B.jpg