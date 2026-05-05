BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gedeon Richter was proud to be represented at Chessparty, the renowned chess festival held on April 17th-18th at Stockholm's Avicii Arena, marking another highlight in the company's long-standing partnership with chess legend Judit Polgár. The collaboration reflects shared values of strategic thinking, excellence and a long-term perspective, principles that resonate deeply in both chess and business.

Strategic Partnerships in Focus: Gedeon Richter at Chessparty Stockholm

During the event, Mats Jonsson, Manager of Gedeon Richter Nordics, engaged in an inspiring exchange with Judit Polgár, drawing parallels between elite-level chess and leadership, discipline, and vision. With thousands of children and young people gathering to play chess and meet their role models, the event powerfully demonstrated the impact of meaningful, value-driven partnerships.

"Chessparty was a truly inspiring experience," said Mats Jonsson. "Seeing thousands of children and young people come together to play chess and meet heroes like Judit Polgár was both fascinating and uplifting. It gave me great hope to see such strong engagement in an analogue activity that stimulates thinking, concentration, and real human connection. Events like this remind us how powerful shared values and lasting partnerships can be."

About Richter

Richter aspires to be a global innovator in some key scientific fields, while dedicated to making medicines more accessible worldwide. Founded in 1901, headquartered in Hungary, with a market capitalization of EUR 4.8bn and sales of EUR 2.3bn in 2025, it operates Central Europe's largest R&D hub. Its research drives breakthroughs in Neuropsychiatry and Women's Healthcare, while Biotechnology and General Medicines strengthen its affordable treatment portfolio. Committed to sustainable growth, Richter invests in R&D, manufacturing excellence, and digitalization to advance medical innovation. Learn more at www.gedeonrichter.com

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