TCL Showcases New TVs, Audio, Mobile and Smart Home Products For 2021

PARIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry, and a leading consumer electronics company, today showcased its latest 2021 product releases including a ward-winning TV and audio home appliances, as part of its forward-looking AI x IoT strategy, and at an event titled "Transcend Vision".

TCL Mini LED QLED TVs*

Apart from TCL's latest OD Zero Mini LED 8K TV X92 Pro Series and Mini LED 8K TV X92 Series, also been presented are awarded EISA Premium LCD TV, the Mini LED 4K 65C825, and Best Buy LCD TV QLED 4K 55C728.

TS8132 Soundbar*

TCL's TS8132 Dolby Atmos soundbar takes home entertainment to a new level. The soundbar uses a 3.1.2 channel configuration with a maximum audio power of 350W that provides an immersive sound experience.

The soundbar has Chromecast built-in and works with Google Assistant, Apple's Siri and Amazon Alexa.

Cross door RP470CXE0, Side by side RP631SSE0 Refrigerator

Both 470L cross door fridge freezer and RP631SSE0 extra-large 631L Refrigerator guarantee food preservation at optimal condition thanks to an inverter compressor which operates linearly and continuously adjusts its speed according to the temperature variations and ensures a better temperature stability. The AAT antibacterial action based on negative oxygen ions prolongs the freshness of food and reduce odors. RP631SSE0 extra-large 631L Refrigerator also has the swing flow function.

P082 Series Washing machine

The P082 Series washing machine is powered by TCL's brushless digital inverter motor who precise the movement of the drum, reduce the vibration and has a longer duration with a 10-year guarantee. The steam function eliminates most common bacteria to guarantee the best hygienic protection.

Breeva A5 Air Purifier*





The Red Dot Design Award-winning breeva A5 is both a smart and efficient air purifier and a stylish decoration for your home. It has an advanced 5-in-1 breevaShield™ filtration system who features negative anion, TRUE HEPA H13 filter and UV-C light. breevaShield™ could remove more than 99.9% bacteria and common virus like H1N1. Users could monitor the realtime air quality thanks to laser dust sensor and VOC sensor.

Sweeva 6500 Vacuum Cleaner*

The Sweeva 6500 is TCL's flagship robot vacuum cleaner and is equipped with an auto-empty dustbin and the latest LDS navigation system. It has 2,700 Pascal ultra-strong suction power and four different cleaning modes. It not only vacuums away dust, but its integrated UV-C light can also carry out floor sterilization, adding another shield of protection.

* Product appearance, functionalities and availability may differ between countries/regions.

SOURCE TCL Electronics