Angel Yeast Participates in Egypt's International Workers' Day, Boosting Local Engagement

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, recently took part in Egypt's national celebration of the 2024 International Workers' Day. This significant event was marked by the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who extended invitations to industry workers, employees, and investors recognized for their positive contributions to the Egyptian economy.

"We're very honored to be invited to the grand celebration and sincerely appreciate the recognition and support of Angel Yeast. Angel Yeast has always been committed to cultivating and developing in the Egyptian market, not only providing high-quality yeast products to meet the market demand, but also promoting technological innovation and industry transformation. In the meantime, Angel Yeast Egypt also attaches great importance to creating local employment opportunities, improving the skill level and income of local workers, and actively participating in social welfare initiatives to make contributions to the local communities," said Liu Jun, general manager of Angel Yeast Egypt.

Boosting investment to expand in the Egyptian market

Since 2010, Angel Yeast has gradually increased investment in Egypt and expanded local operations. The company currently employs more than 900 local workers, including 56 Egyptian supervisor staff and 14 key employees overseeing the districts, and has achieved a high degree of localization in terms of day-to-day management operations.

Angel Yeast is looking to create more employment opportunities and support the local government, and it plans to employ over 1,000 local employees when its 20,000-ton per year yeast production expansion project is put into operation.

Promoting green circular economy and environmental governance

Angel Yeast Egypt is actively building circular economy models and promote the local agricultural development. It's utilizing Egypt's abundant molasses to enhance sustainable production, converting molasses byproducts into valuable resources, while the wastewater generated during the yeast manufacturing process undergoes treatment to become organic fertilizer, which is then sold to bolster the local agricultural sector.

Environmental conservation is a top priority and a key strategy in Angel Yeast's sustainable development roadmap. The company aims to achieve integrated and coordinated development with communities and actively fulfill its corporate social responsibilities.

"Angel Yeast aims to promote sustainable development and engage more people to take actions and build a greener future for all," said Liu.

