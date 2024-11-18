Global spotlight on Shenzhen gold enterprise's innovative technology

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinghood Group's Smart Gold Store was honoured with the Certificate of the World's First Gold Recycle Smart Terminal and made its global debut at the Kinghood Group Smart Retail Strategy launch ceremony on October 25, marking a milestone in the digitalization of gold consumption.

Kinghood Group’s Smart Gold Store

During the event, Zhou Bingfeng, Researcher at the Institute of Computer Science and Technology of Peking University and Head of the expert group; and Liu Dongao, Deputy Director of ZKHC (Beijing), presented the Certificate of the World's First Gold Recycle Smart Terminal, along with the expert's evaluation report.

The report affirmed Kinghood's pioneering innovation in commercial gold recycling technology, which enhances gold testing efficiency, promotes sustainability, and improves accessibility and user experience.

Kinghood has been a trailblazer in the industry since 2019, debuting the world's first generation of Smart Gold Store with a unique machine, namely 'Gold ATM Terminal', which integrates purchasing, customization and recycling services into a single platform. It focuses on offering lightweight gold products that resonate with younger consumers' demand.

Kinghood's Smart Gold Store (International Version) was officially launched in July 2024, and swiftly gained industry recognition by winning the Manufacturing Innovation Award at the 2024 JWA Sustainability Awards, organised by Informa Markets Jewellery.

The international version of the Smart Gold Store features advanced hardware, including high-precision electronic scales compatible with major global measurement units; and a universal detector with an accuracy of 0.01%. The system supports mobile phone registration in 200+ countries, multi-currency payments in 100+ countries and real-time price docking with the international gold trading markets. It can be customized to diverse regulatory, measurement and language requirements worldwide.

Looking ahead, Kinghood is committed to tailoring localized services to specific countries and regions, enhancing customer satisfaction through AI-driven customer service systems.

With the successful operation of its Macau store and the upcoming Hong Kong branch, Kinghood aims to extend its operational excellence beyond these regions and introduce China's innovative technology in gold to the global stage.

Mr. Guan Enci, Chairman of New Green Box Pavilion Centre Limited and Kinghood's Macau partner, commented, "Kinghood continuously drives advancements in science, technology and culture. The Smart Gold Store successfully integrates gold retailing and recycling services into a seamless experience, representing one of their significant innovations."

Mr. Huang Shikun, Chairman of Kinghood Group, emphasized Kinghood's dedication to innovation over the last 18 years since establishment, pioneering cutting-edge technologies and products that invigorate the gold industry. "Through collaborating with industry peers, Kinghood aims to spearhead a new era of smart gold solutions, setting a global benchmark for excellence and innovation."

About Kinghood Group



Founded in 2006, Shenzhen-based Kinghood Group is an integrated industrial service provider encompassing the entire gold jewellery value chain. Its key businesses include gold recycling, gold retail and product customization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560040/Kinghood_Group_s_Smart_Gold_Store.jpg