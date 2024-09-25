Tuya Smart to Showcase Innovative AI Products and Solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud developer platform service provider, will present its latest AI-driven products and solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from October 14th to 18th.

As the economic epicenter and a beacon of technological innovation in the Middle East, Dubai has made significant strides in fostering AI adoption in recent years through the implementation of incentivizing policies. The city strives to transform into a "future city," with AI at its core, and a smart city as its blueprint. Aligning with this vision, GITEX GLOBAL 2024 has embraced the theme "AI Everything," uniting technology innovators, AI developers, data scientists, government leaders, and industry experts from diverse sectors to harness the potential of AI and propel the region's industrial progress.

Embracing this ethos, Tuya has selected "AI in All Sustainable Spaces" as its exhibition theme. By leveraging its groundbreaking technological prowess in AI and related domains, Tuya aims to collaborate with global developers to enhance spatial intelligence in Middle Eastern cities, notably Dubai, thereby accelerating the development of sustainable smart cities.

Revolutionary AI-driven, Diverse, and Innovative Products and Solutions

The Middle East has embarked on a journey of economic diversification and smart transformation, with AI serving as a key technology that provides critical support and acceleration.

For instance, Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" strategy has catalyzed significant investments into intricate smart city initiatives. A PwC report forecasts that by 2030, AI will contribute nearly 14% to the UAE's GDP and 12.4% to Saudi Arabia's, underscoring the immense market potential in the region.

Capitalizing on these vast prospects, Tuya aims to further propel the AI transformation in the Middle East by introducing an array of AI-driven products and solutions spanning smart commercial, smart travel, and smart community applications. These include intelligent parking lot lighting solutions featuring AI-enabled seamless debugging and low-carbon sports initiatives powered by AI, among others. These groundbreaking solutions not only enhance the intelligence of urban spaces but also significantly enrich people's daily lives, while inspiring creative ideas among global developers.

Multiple Energy-saving Solutions to Create Smart and Sustainable Spaces

Amidst the relentless urbanization in the Middle East, the region's burgeoning population underscores the urgency to mitigate emissions. In light of mounting environmental challenges, Middle Eastern nations like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have embarked on a mission to redefine their energy development goals, striving to expedite the transformation of their energy landscape.

In line with this transformative trend, Tuya remains at the forefront of AI innovation, poised to introduce a comprehensive suite of AI-driven energy solutions. These encompass Tuya's solar storage energy management systems, building energy management systems, and campus energy solutions, among others. By harnessing intelligent, efficient, and eco-friendly technologies, Tuya aims to propel various urban spaces towards a low-carbon, sustainable future, fostering a greener, more resilient environment for all.

TUYA Global Developer Summit in the Middle East Region

In addition to showcasing innovative solutions and products, Tuya will also hold the 2024 TUYA Global Developer Summit (Dubai) during GITEX GLOBAL 2024. Jointly orchestrated by Tuya and Alibaba Cloud, this event serves as a key platform for global developers to delve into and share the latest advancements in AI technology applications.

Tuya has the distinct honor of inviting industry leaders from Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, McKinsey, and MLG to shed light on the latest AI industry trends, enabling developers to capitalize on the global AI market. With the guidance of these prominent figures, numerous business collaboration opportunities will arise, giving a new boost to the smart industry's continuous development.

GITEX GLOBAL 2024 undoubtedly brings unprecedented development opportunities for Tuya, global developers, and major manufacturers. Through in-depth exchanges on the application of AI technology, participants will be inspired with infinite creative sparks, gradually promoting the deep integration and collaborative development of the global technology ecosystem, and jointly achieving the rapid construction and development of global smart cities.