SD's Products Shine as a Highlight of Light Middle East 2025, Joining Tuya Ecosystem Partner Exhibition to Advance Global Market Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 14 to 16, 2025, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, joined forces with SD Intelligent Technology Co.,LTD (SD) to showcase a range of standout lighting products at the Tuya Ecosystem Partner Exhibition (TEPE) during Light Middle East 2025.

As the first ecosystem exhibition hosted by Tuya Smart in 2025, TEPE displayed the latest advancements in smart technology, sustainable innovation, and intelligent living solutions, setting new trends and providing valuable insights for the lighting industry.

SD Showcases Leading Lighting Innovations at TEPE

Founded in 2011, SD is a national high-tech enterprise based in Guangdong, China. Guided by its commitment to technological innovation, the company has evolved into a leading LED lighting manufacturer with independent research and development capabilities and proprietary core technologies for driving power supplies. SD specializes in smart commercial lighting, high-end outdoor industrial lighting, and custom-engineered lighting solutions that combine product innovation with advanced solutions.

At TEPE, SD exhibited a wide range of advanced lighting products, garnering significant attention. Among the highlights was the Wi-Fi LED fan light, developed in collaboration with Tuya. This innovative product integrates a Tuya-enabled Wi-Fi module, enabling wireless connectivity and effortless remote management through a Tuya-enabled app.

Designed to deliver superior lighting effects, the Wi-Fi LED fan light utilizes RGBCW technology, featuring five distinct color channels. This functionality allows users to create a variety of lighting effects and atmospheric settings by adjusting and combining these channels. Whether a user prefers fresh, cool light or warm, romantic hues, the product fulfills diverse scene requirements and personal preferences, bringing creativity and joy to home life.

The fan light supports voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant. With simple voice commands, users can control lighting fixtures, adjust color temperature and brightness, and manage fan speed and mode settings. This user-centric design offers exceptional convenience while enhancing the intelligence and personalization of home environments, exemplifying the essence of modern smart living.

Joining with Tuya to Accelerate Global Market Expansion

The joint exhibition with Tuya further strengthened SD's influence in the global market, attracting partners and consumers from around the world. Tuya's extensive testing laboratories for lighting fixtures deliver scientific and objective testing reports, ensuring that SD's products meet stringent industry standards and accelerating the company's internationalization efforts.

With a solid foundation in research and development and its impressive presence at TEPE, SD is poised to solidify its professional standing in the global lighting industry. Over the next five years, the company plans to expand its intelligent lighting product lines and enhance market promotion strategies, striving to become a leader in intelligent lighting exports and drive the industry's smart evolution.

"In promoting SD's lighting products, Tuya not only offers cutting-edge smart technology but also leverages its diverse global sales network to open broader market channels," said Tao Yi, General Manager of SD. "With Tuya's expertise and resource support, we are confident in attracting more professional lighting clients. Together, we aim to advance the intelligent lighting industry and create a mutually beneficial and prosperous future."

At the 2025 TEPE, SD demonstrated its robust capabilities and extensive experience in the global lighting market. Moving forward, SD will deepen its collaboration with Tuya to push the boundaries of smart lighting technology and introduce products that better align with market needs. Tuya will continue to partner with more like-minded enterprises to provide users with smarter, more energy-efficient, and comfortable lighting solutions.