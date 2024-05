鼎優樂®（舒巴坦鈉-度洛巴坦鈉）獲中國國家藥監局批准上市

[1] Tala, B., Jad, A., Claude, A., Jihad, I., Chantal, L., Rakan, N.,& Eid, A. (2017). Risk Factors, Clinical Presentation, and Outcome of Acinetobacter

[2] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB): An urgent public health threat in United States healthcare facilities," August 2021: https://arpsp.cdc.gov/story/cra-urgent-public-health-threat

[3] Antimicrobial Resistance Collaborators. Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis. Lancet. 2022; 399(10325):629-655. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02724-0/fulltext

[4] World Health Organization, "WHO publishes list of bacteria for which new antibiotics are urgently needed," February 27, 2017: https://www.who.int/news/item/27-02-2017-who-publishes-list-of-bacteria-for-which-new-antibiotics-are-urgently-needed

[5] Spellberg B, Rex JH. The value of single-pathogen antibacterial agents. Nat Rev Drug Discov. 2013 Dec;12(12):963. doi: 10.1038/nrd3957-c1. Epub 2013 Nov 15.

[6] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Antibiotic Resistance & Patient Safety Portal. "Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter," May 2023: https://arpsp.cdc.gov/profile/antibiotic-resistance/carbapenem-resistant-acinetobacter

[7] Antimicrobial Resistance Collaborators. Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis. Lancet. 2022; 399(10325):629-655. Supplementary Material. Supplementary appendix. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02724-0/fulltext

[8] China Diagnosis and Treatment Guideline for hospital-acquired pneumonia and ventilator-associated pneumonia, 2018;