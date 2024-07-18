輝瑞宣佈本月起供應首款擁有雙適應症的呼吸道合胞病毒疫苗予香港

首個 及 唯一一款有效同時針對 RSV A 及 RSV B 病毒 的二價單劑疫苗早前獲香港及澳門衛生部門批准，本月起（ 2024 年 7 月）供應予香港 使用

幫助 60 歲或以上長者及嬰兒（於孕婦懷孕期間接種 * ）抵抗 RSV 病毒 1,2

二價 RSV 融合前 F 蛋白（ RSVpreF ）疫苗為針對 RSV 病毒 帶來另一個選擇

RSV病毒是導致1歲以下幼童住院的常見呼吸道病毒，死亡率比流感高，亦是香港住院長者的常見致命原因

香港和澳門2024年7月18日 /美通社/ -- 今天，輝瑞宣佈於香港推出二價RSVpreF疫苗，用於針對60歲或以上長者因RSV病毒引起的下呼吸道疾病（LRTD），以及初生至六個月大嬰兒（於孕婦懷孕期間接種*）因RSV病毒引起的LRTD和嚴重LRTD。1輝瑞是目前唯一一間公司提供同時適用於長者及孕婦的RSV疫苗。

RSV 是一種傳染性病毒，是引致全球各地呼吸系統疾病的常見起因。3,4 該病毒會損害肺部和呼吸道，可能導致嬰兒（尤其是早產或6個月以下嬰兒）以及高風險長者群組出現嚴重併發症或死亡。4-6 於2019年，全球已錄得3,300萬宗與RSV相關的急性下呼吸道感染，其中101,400宗死亡個案涉及5歲或以下兒童。7 至於65歲或以上長者，在2015年，全球疾病負擔數字估計為33.6萬人入院、14,100人在住院期間死亡。8 在香港，RSV病毒是導致一歲以下幼童住院的頭號呼吸道病毒（佔超過一半案例），9 亦是住院長者死亡的常見原因。10

輝瑞香港及澳門區域總經理Krishnamoorthy Sundaresan表示：「這款二價RSVpreF疫苗在市場推出，再一次表明我們回應公共衛生需要的決心。透過此疫苗，我們可為免疫力較弱的群組 – 嬰兒和長者 – 提供針對RSV病毒的保護。」11

RSV疾病主要由RSV A及RSV B兩種病毒亞群引起，兩種病毒可共同流行或隨著每個週期交替主導。12 這款二價疫苗不含佐劑，並由兩種融合前F蛋白組成，以發揮針對RSV A和B病毒種類的理想效果，並已證明為安全有效。11

輝瑞香港及澳門醫學總監Eugenia Ng表示：「此疫苗亦配合香港衛生署的基層醫療健康藍圖，推動預防勝於治療的概念，以改善市民健康。現在除了長者之外，初生至六個月大嬰兒亦可得到保護，幫助他們抵抗嚴重RSV疾病，而RSV疾病在這些嬰兒中導致的疾病負擔最高。」在香港，每年每1萬名6個月或以下嬰兒中，就有233.4至311.2名因感染RSV病毒而需要入院接受治療。13

如欲了解更多最新二價RSV疫苗的相關資訊，請向所屬地區的醫護人員查詢。

*有關建議的懷孕週期接種時間表，請參閱所屬地區的處方信息。

About RSVpreF Vaccine

Pfizer currently is the only company with an RSV vaccine to help protect older adults, as well as infants through maternal immunization. This bivalent vaccine was designed to provide broad protection against all RSV-LRTD, regardless of the virus subgroup. The RSV fusion protein (F) in the prefusion conformation is a major target of virus infection blocking antibodies and is the basis of Pfizer's RSV vaccine. Sequence variability in F between RSV subgroup A and B strains clusters in potent neutralizing antibody binding sites on prefusion F.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com.hk. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com.hk.

