《香港乳癌資料庫第16號報告》新聞發布會 剖析初診擴散性乳癌 精準分期助治療

1 Hong Kong Breast Cance Foundation. Hong Kong Breast Cancer Registry Bulletin Issue 13: 10-year survival analysis of breast cancer patients: Data from Hong Kong Breast Cancer Registry. Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation; 2022.

2 Amin MB, Edge SB, Green F, et al, eds. AJCC Cancer Staging Manual. 8th ed. Spinger International Publishing; 2017.

3 Hong Kong Cancer Registry, Hospital Authority. Female Breast Cancer in 2021. Published October 2023. Accessed August 28, 2024. https://www3.ha.org.hk/cancereg/pdf/factsheet/2021/breast_2021.pdf

4 Plichta JK, Thomas SM, Hayes DF, et al. Novel prognostic staging system for patients with de novo metastatic breast cancer. J Clin Oncol. 2023;41(14):2546-2560. doi:10.1200/JCO.22.02222