Analog Devices推出CodeFusion Studio 2.0簡化和加速嵌入式AI開發

端對端 AI 工作流程賦能開發者

CodeFusion Studio 2.0現可支援完整的AI工作流程，開發者可導入自有模型並高效地部署至ADI的處理器和微控制器上，範圍覆蓋低功耗邊緣裝置到高性能DSP（數位訊號處理器）。最新平台基於微軟的Visual Studio Code，內建模型相容性檢查器、性能分析工具和優化功能，可確保部署穩健可靠，同時縮短產品上市週期。

基於Zephyr的新型模組化框架支援對AI/ML工作負載進行運行時性能剖析，進而實現逐層分析，並能與ADI異質平台無縫整合。將工具鏈封裝為一體，如此不僅簡化機器學習部署，並增強了系統級性能洞察。

統一的開發體驗

更新後的CodeFusion Studio System Planner現支援多核心應用和擴展的裝置相容性，而統一的配置工具則降低了ADI硬體生態系統的複雜性。得益於整合除錯功能，包括核心轉儲分析 (Core Dump Analysis) 和GDB (GNU除錯器) 支援，使開發者能以更快的速度、更直覺的方式排查問題。

ADI 因應未來的數位發展規劃

CodeFusion Studio 2.0是ADI開源嵌入式開發平台的最新里程碑，體現了ADI致力於打造「開發者優先」的工具，以降低複雜性並加速創新的承諾。隨著ADI不斷推進其數位發展規劃，未來的版本將持續突破嵌入式智慧的界限，實現更高水準的軟硬體整合和更廣泛的運作環境，並推出因應實體AI實驗的新功能，以滿足不斷演進的開發者需求。

ADI邊緣AI與機器人副總裁Paul Golding表示：「實體感知型AI解決方案供應商可望重塑各行各業，並催生引領產業發展的全新機會。為此，我們正建構一個生態體系，使開發業者即使在沒有實際電路板的環境下也能在ADI硬體上無縫優化、部署和評估AI模型。CodeFusion Studio 2.0是我們向客戶提供『實體智慧』的重要進程，最終將協助客戶建構在現實實體條件限制下仍具備本地端感知、推理和執行能力的系統。」

可取得性

CodeFusion Studio 2.0現已開放下載。開發人員可透過以下網址瀏覽新平台、相關文件以及社群支援：https://developer.analog.com/solutions/codefusionstudio。

關於 ADI

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)為領導全球的半導體公司，致力於在現實世界與數位世界之間搭起橋樑，以實現智慧邊緣領域的突破性創新。ADI提供結合類比、數位和軟體技術的解決方案來推動數位元元化工廠、汽車和數位醫療等領域的持續發展，因應氣候變遷挑戰，並建立人與世界萬物的可靠互聯。ADI 2024會計年度收入超過90億美元，透過全球約2.4萬名員工，ADI協助創新者不斷超越一切可能。更多資訊請瀏覽www.analog.com。

