ASCO 2024精準醫學前沿丨Illumina因美納 最新研究推動基因檢測成為癌症治療標準流程

31 5月, 2024, 19:30 CST
台北2024年5月31日 /美通社/ -- 全球矚目的腫瘤盛會ASCO 2024將於當地時間5月31日至6月4日在美國芝加哥舉行，Illumina 因美納14項最新研究將亮相本次大會。作為全球基因定序和晶片技術的領導者，Illumina因美納在ASCO 2024中攜手國際知名臨床夥伴，將帶來哪些精準醫學前沿進展，讓我們今天先睹為快。
亮點（Transform oncology with genomics）：
- 廣泛型基因檢測 (CGP) 優於單基因檢測 (SGT) 的更多臨床實用性證據；
- Illumina因美納 MRD（微量殘存疾病）檢測新進展；
- 多項真實世界研究，消除市場准入障礙；
- 廣泛型變異和免疫分析 (CGIP) 基於多組學資料更好評估腫瘤免疫；
- 探索全基因組測序WGS在腫瘤常規臨床檢測中的可行性；
同時，Illumina 因美納 將在ASCO大會現場設立攤位（攤位號：35103），誠摯邀請您現場蒞臨交流！
Illumina 因美納 ASCO 2024 研究蓋覽
1. Performance of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) versus single gene testing (SGT) in guideline-recommended biomarker selection in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
非小型細胞肺癌（NSCLC）中廣泛型基因檢測（CGP）與單基因檢測（SGT）在指引推薦生物標記物選擇中的性能比較
- 摘要編號：8640
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Integra
2. Paired matched normal sequencing to accurately identify somatic clonal hematopoiesis mutations (CHm) in solid tumor tissue and plasma specimens
配對正常組織定序以準確識別實體瘤組織和血漿樣本中的體細胞克隆造血突變（CHm）
- 摘要編號： 3051
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納, Eurofins, Mayo Clinic
3. A machine learning algorithm based on multi-omics biomarkers for the detection of tumor microsatellite instability
基於多組學生物標記物的機器學習演算法用於檢測腫瘤微衛星不穩定性
- 摘要編號：1554
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納, Labcorp
4. Differences in baseline characteristics and healthcare costs among insured patients with advanced cancer with vs without clinical trial participation
有無臨床試驗參與的晚期癌症保險患者的基線特徵和醫療成本差異
- 摘要編號：11154
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納, Optum
5. A highly sensitive, low input, and automated assay for molecular residual disease detection (MRD) using whole-genome sequencing (WGS)
基於全基因組定序（WGS）的高靈敏度、低樣本量、自動化的微量殘存疾病（MRD）檢測方法
- 摘要編號：3060
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納
6. Comprehensive genomic and immune profiling of non-V600 BRAF-mutated melanomas: Implications for therapeutic strategies beyond BRAF/MEK inhibitors
非V600 BRAF突變黑色素瘤的廣泛型基因檢測和免疫分析：對BRAF/MEK抑制劑以外治療策略的啟示
- 摘要編號：e21544
- 發表單位：IIlumina 因美納, Labcorp
7. Multi-specimen comprehensive genomic profiling for diagnostic disambiguation in advanced and metastatic solid tumors Abstract
多樣本廣泛型基因檢測在晚期和轉移性實體瘤中的診斷解疑
- 摘要編號：e15166
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納, Labcorp
8. Screening for social determinants of health among patients with advanced and metastatic cancer undergoing comprehensive genomic profiling in underserved communities
在不發達社區中接受廣泛型基因檢測的晚期和轉移性癌症患者中篩查健康社會決定因素
- 摘要編號：e13545
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納, Labcorp
9. Implementation of a comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) panel for precision oncology at a cancer center in Brazil
在巴西一個癌症中心實施廣泛型基因檢測（CGP）小組以實現精準腫瘤學
- 摘要編號：e23520
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納, A.C. Camargo Cancer Center
10. Feasibility of implementing whole genome sequencing into routine oncology care
將全基因組定序WGS納入腫瘤常規護理的可行性
- 摘要編號：e15181
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納，Weill Cornell
11. Real-world costs and outcomes associated with biomarker testing by comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and non-CGP approaches among patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC)
在轉移性非小細胞肺癌（mNSCLC）患者中，通過廣泛型基因檢測（CGP）和非CGP方法進行生物標記物檢測的真實世界成本和獲益
- 摘要編號：e20598
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納, Optum
12. CGP-based IO biomarker assessment and treatment utilization across a major US health system
在美國主要醫療系統中基於CGP的IO腫瘤免疫生物標記物評估和治療利用情況
- 摘要編號：e23109
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納, Providence
13. NGS panels' capture of biomarkers associated with targeted therapies in clinical trials
NGS panel捕獲與臨床試驗中標靶治療相關的生物標記物
- 摘要編號：e13508
- 發表單位： Illumina 因美納
14. Single point of entry to the European precision cancer medicine trial network PRIME-ROSE
歐洲精準癌症醫學試驗網路PRIME-ROSE的單一入口點
- 摘要編號：e23024
- 發表單位： IMPRESS Team
關於Illumina 因美納
Illumina致力於推動和激發基因組學的發展而不斷改善人類健康。專注創新使我們成為全球基因定序和晶片技術的領導者，並為全球範圍的科研、臨床和應用市場客戶提供專業服務。我們的產品廣泛應用於生命科學、腫瘤學、生殖保健、農業及其他新興領域。欲瞭解更多資訊，請訪問www.illumina.com。
在腫瘤領域，Illumina因美納 致力於推動腫瘤個體化的識別與治療，以創新技術加速腫瘤基因組學的革新。我們的技術廣泛應用於腫瘤基因組學研究，病理學與腫瘤臨床研究，腫瘤伴隨診斷以及腫瘤精準醫學的未來探索。Illumina因美納在腫瘤領域的終極目標是：通過科學發現真正改變腫瘤患者及其家庭的生活。
本文中所提及的摘要內容均來源於公開發表的學術會議資料。我們已盡力確保所引用內容的準確性，但不對其完全準確性承擔任何責任。讀者在使用或參考該內容時，應自行核實相關資訊的準確性，並承擔相關風險。上述摘要內容的版權和智慧財產權歸原作者或相關機構所有。
SOURCE 因美納
分享這篇文章