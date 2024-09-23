Kavalan Launches "LÁN Whisky": A Floral-Inspired Core Range Expression Designed for Export

A tribute to its birthplace, this STR whisky has a fruity, caramel sweetness

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan distillery has launched its first whisky in tribute to its birthplace, Yilan County, across select markets around the globe.

Available for export, "LÁN" (43% alc./vol. 700ml) is the Mandarin name for "orchid" with the character also appearing in both the names, "Kavalan" and "Yilan".

Whisky enthusiasts at Hong Kong Whisky Live and Korea Bar and Spirits Show were among the first to experience this exceptional new expression. After its initial debut in Asia, LÁN is set to captivate Europe at Whisky Live Paris in September.

The first phase of the launch will include markets across the EU, Cambodia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Canada. A second wave will soon follow, bringing LÁN to all other countries where Kavalan is currently exported, ensuring whisky lovers everywhere can experience this unique expression.

Kavalan CEO Mr. Y. T. Lee shared his inspiration behind the floral whisky, which draws from the award-winning "King Car Peach" orchid, exclusively cultivated by Kavalan's parent company, King Car.

"Our port-aged LÁN Whisky captures the delicate floral aromas of the King Car Peach orchid," said Mr. Lee. "It offers a sophisticated blend of vanilla and roasted nuts, enriched by our signature STR technique using Vinho wine casks, resulting in a smooth, fruity profile with layers of caramel sweetness."

Kavalan's pioneering STR (shaving, toasting, and recharring) technique allows for deep penetration into the oak casks, unlocking the hidden flavors within. This innovative process contributed to Kavalan's Solist Vinho Barrique winning the "World's Best Single Malt" at the World Whiskies Awards in 2015, showcasing our commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Since 1988, King Car Group has been a leader in orchid research, meticulously cultivating new varieties. This expertise and passion for excellence extend to the creation of LÁN Whisky, marking another milestone in Kavalan's journey of innovation.

Refreshing vanilla notes from bourbon barrels combine with the fusion of nutty, floral aromas from port casks. Further enriched by Kavalan's STR technique, infusing the whisky with a caramelized fruity sweetness achieved through shaving, toasting, and recharring Vinho wine casks. Accentuated by dessert and nutty woody tones, it exudes an overall lightness and elegance, with a pure and constantly surprising aroma. Achieving a subtle balance among rich layers.

Flavour: Captivating orchid aromas blended with rose, jasmine, peony, and orange blossom scents combined with creamy vanilla, chocolate, caramel, honeydew melon, and fruit gummies. The finish has nut and cinnamon notes, evoking a distant forest.

Palate: Refreshing floral and fruity aromas intertwined with creamy and chocolate notes, culminating in a lingering nutty and cinnamon woody fragrance.

