3rd development summit to kick off in Jinhua, E China's Zhejiang province

JINHUA, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Times Online: the third Jinhua Development Summit will be held in Jinhua city, east China's Zhejiang province.

With the theme of "promoting high-quality development and working together for a pilot demonstration zone for common prosperity," the summit will continue to serve as an important platform to bring back talents, capital and projects to the city.

Jinhua's GDP expanded 14.4 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year, ranking second in Zhejiang, Chen Long, Secretary of Jinhua Municipal Party Committee, told Global Times Online in an interview, adding that several major economic indicators registered double-digit growth, which is also among the top in the province.

The city has spared no effort to open air, land and internet passages, Chen noted, explaining that a rail-sea intermodal route linking the city has ranked among the top in China in terms of freight volume, and the city's cross-border e-commerce trade volume accounted for nearly half of the total in Zhejiang.

After years of development, Jinhua is becoming a pacesetter of opening-up and innovation and a popular investment destination, Xing Zhihong, the city's mayor said in the interview.

Xing introduced that the city boasts prominent advantages in five aspects: highly efficient logistics network, vibrant commerce markets,thriving featured industries, reform measures that give people a greater sense of gain, and open development platforms.

Jinhua will step up efforts to promote high-quality development and build it into a pilot demonstration zone for common prosperity.

To achieve the goal, high-quality talents will play a big role in the process. Fortunately, Jinhua is known for its pioneering and enterprising residents, who have already made positive contributions to the development of the city and the province.

Located in the central part of Zhejiang province, Jinhua is an ancient with modern vigor, a historical and cultural city under national-level protection, and one of the top tourist cities in China. Meanwhile, county-level cities including China's small commodity hub Yiwu, China's largest distribution center for high-tech hardware Yongkang and "Chinese Hollywood" Dongyang, are under jurisdiction of Jinhua.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xq83azyC2Eo