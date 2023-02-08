Configit's Ace Becomes a Unity Verified Solution, Delivering an Immersive 3D Product Configuration Experience for Customers

Configit Ace's plug-in for Unity Forma enables companies to provide their customers with the ability to place orders in a fully integrated, self-service 3D product configurator

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that its Configit Ace® is now a Unity Verified Solution. Additionally, the two companies have co-developed a connector between the Configit Ace and Unity Forma, providing manufacturers with best-in-class configuration and 3D visualization technology. This enables manufacturers to provide self-service to their end-customers of highly complex products using a 3D product configurator.

As a Unity Verified Solutions, Configit has undergone a vigorous review process to ensure that it meets Unity's highest standards. Unity Verified Solutions are offered by domain experts who are committed to providing high-quality solutions and support, meaning that years down the road when a product is being distributed, developers can depend on the Verified Solution to still be supported.

The Configit Ace plug-in for Unity Forma, available today via the Unity Asset Store:

Enables global manufacturing companies with highly configurable products to reduce the time from product design to sales to manufacturing by 92%.





Enables these companies' end customers to place orders in a fully integrated, self-service 3D-configurator, at various degrees of advanced complexity, which also increases sales efficiency.





Creates an easy, frictionless process to maintain the configuration solution for back-end staff. A single source of configuration truth for every relevant department results in a cross-functional error-free process, without redundant checks and iterations.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO of Configit, said: "Becoming part of Unity's Verified Solution ecosystem will enable us to help more customers with enhanced product configuration functionality. Unity's visualization product, Forma, unlocks major efficiencies in content production, enabling businesses to rapidly import 3D product data to visualize models and all of their variants in real-time 3D. Our Configit Ace® API will provide an immersive 3D experience of the product for customers. That's a great fit for the needs of our customers that manufacture highly complex products and Unity's customers, as well."

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: https://configit.com/

