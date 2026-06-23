Veeva Acquires Copli, Launches Veeva Falcon MLR to Accelerate Content Review

Now Available, Veeva Falcon MLR Delivers Agentic MLRTM to Significantly Reduce Manual Effort and Shorten Review Cycles

PLEASANTON, Calif. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced it has acquired Copli, the pioneer in agentic medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) solutions for the life sciences industry. Copli is now available as Veeva Falcon MLR, an agentic MLR solution that significantly accelerates content review with the potential to eliminate 70% or more of manual MLR labor within five years.

Veeva Falcon MLR brings agentic automation to marketing teams, MLR groups, and agencies. It executes rigorous reviews of promotional and medical materials, conducting compliance checks against approved labels and local regulations, to minimize manual effort and free reviewers for higher value work.

"Our breakthrough with agentic MLR marks a fundamental shift in commercial and medical content review and approval," said Jacob Scheel-Bech, CEO of Copli. "As part of Veeva, we can scale our vision for MLR transformation. Veeva Falcon MLR brings compliance at speed to the industry with intelligent agents that work seamlessly with Veeva PromoMats."

"The MLR process has long been a significant bottleneck in getting critical information to patients and doctors," said Emma Hyland, vice president, Veeva Commercial Content. "With Veeva Falcon MLR, our customers can speed up the entire review cycle, automating routine labor so reviewers can become strategic advisors."

To learn more about Veeva Falcon MLR register for the upcoming webinar on July 9 at 10 a.m. ET or visit FalconMLR.veeva.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about the expected results and benefits from our acquisition of Copli. These statements are based on our current plans, estimates, and expectations. Acquisitions are risky, and we cannot be certain of success. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. We describe the risks and uncertainties that we believe are most relevant to our business, including risks associated with acquisitions, in our periodic SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:





Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems

[email protected] Meera Lakhani-Patel

Veeva Systems, Europe

[email protected]

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