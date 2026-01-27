Alektum Group rebrands as Myntro - First company in the EU to obtain SDR status

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alektum Group has rebranded as Myntro, marking a major milestone as the first company in the European Union to qualify as a Specialised Debt Restructurer (SDR) under the EU's new and stringent regulatory framework. As of January 21, 2026, SDR status has formally been obtained.

SDR status enables Myntro to take greater responsibility for the ownership and management of defaulted loans, commonly referred to as Non-Performing Loans (NPLs). The designation represents a key step in the EU's ongoing efforts to reduce the volume of distressed assets within the European banking system.

For years, elevated levels of non-performing loans have posed a structural challenge across Europe. In several member states, these volumes have constrained banks' ability to lend to households and businesses. To address this, the EU has introduced a dedicated, highly regulated SDR framework for institutions with the financial strength, governance and expertise required to acquire and manage defaulted loans safely and efficiently.

Myntro is the first company in the EU to meet all regulatory requirements for SDR status, including strong financial resilience, advanced risk management capabilities and proven experience in valuing, owning and managing distressed debt.

"We are proud to be the first company in Sweden and across the EU to obtain SDR status and to contribute where it truly matters," said Linus Singelman, CEO of Myntro. "SDR status allows us to support a more stable banking system while helping more people regain control of their financial situation. We see this as an important societal responsibility."

Through the acquisition of the credit market company Rediem Capital, completed on January 23, Myntro now also offers savings accounts to retail customers across several EU markets. Deposit funding is a key component of the group's financing strategy and supports portfolio acquisitions while enabling scalable, long-term growth.

Combined with SDR status, this allows Myntro to integrate portfolio acquisitions, deposit-funded financing and debt servicing into a single operating model - significantly improving the efficiency with which non-performing loans can be acquired, financed and managed.

"We are ready to be a long-term and stable partner to European institutions seeking to reduce NPL exposure on their balance sheets," Singelman continued. "SDR status gives us the tools to take greater responsibility, grow in a controlled manner and stay true to the core of our business - recognising the individual behind every debt and supporting people in vulnerable financial situations."

SDR institutions are exempt from the capital deduction rules that apply to banks and traditional credit institutions in relation to NPLs. This enables specialised actors such as Myntro to manage distressed assets more efficiently from a balance sheet perspective. The objective is to establish a professional and well-functioning buy-side market for NPLs - a development the EU considers critical to reducing systemic risk.

According to the European Banking Authority, the volume of non-performing loans across the EU and the wider EEA amounted to EUR 373 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

"These are significant volumes where we already have the scale and capacity to make a meaningful impact," said Singelman. "Myntro is strongly positioned with an NPL portfolio of approximately SEK 7 billion and deposit funding of around SEK 10 billion, providing both financial stability and operational scale. For us, this marks the next step in a more than 30-year journey - from a Gothenburg-based debt collection company and early NPL investor to becoming the first company in Europe to achieve SDR status."

The Group's new name and brand, Myntro, will be implemented across the Group's markets during the first half of 2026.

About Myntro

Myntro is a European financial institution with more than 30 years of experience helping to build a more sustainable financial system across Europe. We specialise in investing in non-performing loans and managing debt portfolios, supported by deposit-funded savings products.

Founded in Sweden and headquartered in Gothenburg, Myntro operates across 10 markets with a team of approximately 500 employees. We work closely with banks, businesses and individuals to release capital, strengthen cash flows and help people regain control of their financial lives.

Responsible debt management is central to our approach. By combining deep expertise with a strong values-driven culture, we aim to reduce the risk of over-indebtedness and contribute to a healthier economy - one where individuals can maintain balanced personal finances and businesses can rely on being paid.

Myntro generates annual revenues of approximately EUR 250 million and operates as a regulated credit market institution with SDR status under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

