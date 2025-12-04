Alessandro Capone Appointed CEO of TIC Holding Schweiz AG

The Board of Directors has appointed Swiss national Alessandro Capone as CEO of TIC Holding Schweiz AG with immediate effect. The leading independent Swiss group for accredited testing, inspection, and certification services was established in 2024 as an acquisition holding and is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH. Anchor investor Yana Partners is also represented on the Board. To date, TIC Holding Schweiz AG has acquired three mid-sized laboratories.

BAAR, Switzerland, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2005, Alessandro Capone founded Metron Measurement SA, a calibration laboratory based in Quartino in the canton of Ticino, together with his father, Angelo. Following its initial SCS accreditation in the field of length measurement, Metron successfully expanded its customer and partner base across Switzerland over the past two decades and consistently secured additional accreditations. Today—following its most recent reaccreditation in 2024—Metron offers a comprehensive portfolio in length, form, torque, force, and electrical measurements, positioning it as one of Switzerland's leading providers in this field. At the end of 2024, Metron Measurement SA became the first company in the portfolio of the newly established TIC Holding Schweiz AG, in which the Capone family also holds a direct shareholding.

Only nine months later, the Ticino-based entrepreneur was asked by the investors to assume the CEO position of TIC Holding Schweiz AG in order to guide both the management team and the integration of the group. He will take on this role in addition to his responsibilities as Managing Director of Metron Measurement SA, working closely with the investors' Board representatives.

"Alessandro is the ideal candidate for this role. He brings 20 years of experience in building testing laboratories and in collaborating with accreditation bodies, customers, and employees. Metron is an impressive success story and is widely regarded across Switzerland as a fast-growing, dynamic, and customer-centric leader in its field. We are delighted that he will now lead TIC Holding as it executes its ambitious acquisition and integration strategy, and we greatly look forward to working with him," says Fabian Kröher, Chairman of the Board of TIC Holding Schweiz AG and Partner at Winterberg.

The appointment comes at the right time—TIC Holding Schweiz AG recently secured additional investors and raised a total of CHF 35 million in equity to support the next phase of its growth trajectory.

"I am truly excited about this new challenge," adds Alessandro Capone. "We have a unique opportunity to build a Swiss market leader and to introduce innovative approaches—such as digitalization—across the entire industry. Our goal is to remain a trusted partner to the Swiss industrial community, consistently delivering the highest standards of quality and reliability while offering tailored solutions for every customer."

The group is currently acting as a frontrunner in several ongoing acquisition processes and expects to complete additional transactions before year-end.

About TIC Holding Schweiz AG

TIC Holding Schweiz aims to become one of the leading corporate groups in Switzerland, with the client at the center. It also places a strong emphasis on quality, excellence and diversity. The holding company actively seeks small and medium–sized enterprises in the field of accredited testing, inspection and certification services, preferably in succession situations. By fostering an entrepreneurial culture and adopting the latest technologies across all corporate functions, it targets above–average growth and returns. TIC Holding Schweiz is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Based in Grünwald near Munich, Winterberg Advisory GmbH manages private–equity investment funds focused primarily on succession solutions in the small and mid–cap segment. On this basis, buy–build–and–technologize platforms are developed, such as—currently—TIC Holding Schweiz AG and Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG. Winterberg Group AG, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is an independent family office investing in private equity—including funds managed by Winterberg Advisory—as well as selectively in real estate and other asset classes. Both Winterberg Advisory and Winterberg Group are led by their founding partners Florian Brickenstein, Fabian Kröher, Ralph Nowak and Lorenzo Tencati.

About Yana Investment Partners

Yana Investment Partners engages with institutional investors, family offices, and asset managers to invest directly in outstanding privately held companies across Europe. Through its funds and together with its investors, Yana is an active asset owner in highly attractive, entrepreneurial "off-market" investments in an innovative, organised, and risk-controlled manner. Investments are made by systematically partnering with independent private equity sponsors on a deal-by-deal basis with a focus on small-cap investments.

