AliExpress Anniversary Sale Hits up to 90% Off as Brand+ Channel Surges with Exclusive Tech Debuts and Price Guarantee

HANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, the international retail online marketplace, today announced its global Anniversary Sale, running from March 16 to March 25. Building on the momentum of the Brand+ channel launched last year, the platform is enhancing its commitment to affordable premium quality by offering a "Best Price Guarantee" on verified branded items alongside massive site-wide discounts.

Direct Price Benchmarking and Guarantee

This year's Anniversary Sale ensures consumers receive exceptional value for premium goods in two important ways. First, the platform has implemented competitive local price benchmarking on a range of popular products—such as the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones in Spain and the Dreame H13 PRO vacuum in Poland. In these instances, sale prices are benchmarked to around 50% lower than those offered by major local competitors.

Second, the Brand+ Best Price Guarantee provides an extra layer of confidence. If a customer finds the same verified product within the Brand+ channel at a lower price on a competing platform within one week of purchase, AliExpress will refund the difference, up to €50.

Steep Discounts and Exclusive Perks

Beyond the premium brand focus, shoppers across the world can access site-wide discounts of up to 90%. In Spain, savings reach 80%, with "Local+" items guaranteed to arrive within three days and additional PayPal discounts of up to €33. Polish shoppers benefit from exclusive payment rewards, including 20 PLN off orders over 100 PLN for new PayPo users and a 40 PLN discount on purchases over 200 PLN on March 16 and March 22. In Mexico, the celebration hits a fever pitch with mega-discounts of up to 90%, giving customers the chance to grab incredible deals.

Premium Tech Brands Pivot to AliExpress Brand+ for Global Debuts

The accelerating growth of the ecosystem is headlined by a series of high-profile product launches, including the exclusive global debut of the Anthbot Genie robotic lawn mower and the unveiling of the Realme 16 Pro+ smartphone, alongside major new releases from names like Laresar.

To celebrate these partnerships, an immersive "Tech Feast" will be hosted from March 18 to 21 at the Príncipe Pío Shopping Center's outdoor plaza in Madrid. A Unitree robotic dog will headline the event, performing 10-minute "dance parades" every two hours to showcase the future of "hardcore" engineering. This interactive exhibition also features a powerhouse lineup including iLife and Fifine, providing European consumers with a hands-on experience of next-generation smart living.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

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