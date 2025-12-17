An ambitious project to protect consumer health and promote the excellence of extra virgin olive oil FRANCE OLIVE PRODUCTION - UNAPROL

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive oil, which has always been considered liquid gold for its organoleptic properties and health benefits, is at the centre of a new monitoring project that aims to guarantee maximum quality and food safety. This important initiative involves collaboration between UNAPROL, the Italian consortium that has been committed to protecting quality olive oil for years, and FRANCE OLIVE PRODUCTION, the French interprofessional association for the olive sector, one of whose main objectives is to promote and enhance the quality and typical characteristics of French olive oils.

The primary objective is to protect consumer health through rigorous and constant monitoring of the quality of olive oil produced in France and Italy. The project involves an in-depth analysis of a large panel of samples, representative of the entire national production, in search of substances that are potentially harmful to health. This initiative has been developed as part of the 2024/2025 operational plans financed under Regulations (EU) No 2021/2115 and 2021/2116 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 2 December 2021, Article 47(1)(h) Implementation of traceability and certification systems, in particular with regard to the quality control of products sold to final consumers.

The presence of pesticide residues and other contaminants in extra virgin olive oil is a complex issue that requires a multidisciplinary approach. On the one hand, it is essential to ensure food safety and protect consumer health. On the other hand, it is necessary to support sustainable agriculture that minimises environmental impact and preserves biodiversity.

With regard to the control of products sold to end consumers, a monitoring activity has been developed on products traced in accordance with the UNI EN ISO 22005/08 standard and those falling within the Recognised Quality System aimed at risk analysis and critical control points. The monitoring focused on a wide range of molecules, including: plant protection products, heavy metals, plasticisers, MOSH/MOAH mineral oils, which made it possible to develop guidelines that enable the various players in the supply chain to prevent the risks of contamination. These guidelines can be translated into a DTP that can be certified by companies. The results of the oil quality monitoring confirmed that French and Italian products are of high quality with a high food safety profile.

How can consumers choose an extra virgin olive oil that is also high quality in terms of food safety?

Choosing a high-quality extra virgin olive oil may seem complicated, but with a few precautions, it is possible to bring a healthy and genuine product to the table. Here are some useful tips:

Check the labels: Read the product labels carefully, paying attention to information about the origin, production method and certifications.





Designation: Make sure that 'Extra Virgin Olive Oil' is clearly indicated.





Certifications: Look for quality certifications such as PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) or PGI (Protected Geographical Indication).





Certifications: Look for certifications of organic production methods and integrated production.





Voluntary certifications: Look for product or system certifications such as Standards: GSFS/IFS/ISO22005/08





Pay attention to the price: It could indicate a poor quality product.

In conclusion, monitoring the quality of Italian-French olive oil is a fundamental step in ensuring food safety and promoting a product that is symbolic of the Mediterranean diet. Thanks to this project, consumers can be sure that they are bringing healthy, genuine, high-quality olive oil to their tables.

REG (EU) 2021/2115 P.O.

CMO OIL YEAR 2025

