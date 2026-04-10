ANTARES VISION GROUP AT INTERPACK 2026

AN INTEGRATED ECOSYSTEM FOR QUALITY, SAFETY, AND TRANSPARENCY

Inspection, traceability, and authentication: advanced solutions for Food & Beverage and Life Science, & Cosmetics

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy , April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Interpack 2026 (Düsseldorf, May 7–13), Antares Vision Group — a leader in traceability and quality control — will present a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions designed to guarantee product integrity and supply chain transparency. Through integrated data management, the Group addresses the growing security and regulatory compliance challenges of increasingly complex global markets.

Food & Beverage: Quality and Brand Protection (Hall 13 / Stand A48)

For the food & beverage sector, the goal is to simplify production processes while raising control standards. The technologies on display will include:

ALL-IN-ONE Systems : Machines that integrate X-ray inspection, weight control, and leak detection (LDS) into a single solution.

: Machines that integrate X-ray inspection, weight control, and leak detection (LDS) into a single solution. IE6000 Label Inspection : A system utilizing Artificial Intelligence to verify the compliance and legibility of labels and codes on all types of containers.

: A system utilizing Artificial Intelligence to verify the compliance and legibility of labels and codes on all types of containers. End-to-End Serialization: Tools to create a unique digital identity for every product, enabling total traceability from producer to consumer.

Life Science & Cosmetics: Compliance and Traceability (Hall 15 / Stand B19)

In the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, packaging becomes a strategic node for supply chain visibility. Key solutions featured will include:

Advanced Inspection: AI-powered blister fill control (BFC) systems, aerosol product monitoring (LDA), and pre-filled syringe inspection.

AI-powered blister fill control (BFC) systems, aerosol product monitoring (LDA), and pre-filled syringe inspection. Print & Check AIO: An integrated system for serialization, labeling, and the application of tamper-evident seals.

An integrated system for serialization, labeling, and the application of tamper-evident seals. DIAMIND Platforms: Software solutions for centralized data management and performance monitoring, in compliance with Digital Product Passport requirements.

"At Interpack 2026, we are presenting our integrated approach that combines inspection, traceability, and data management into a single digital ecosystem, designed to simplify production processes and elevate quality control standards. In increasingly complex markets, ensuring product quality is no longer enough: it is essential to ensure visibility and control throughout the entire supply chain to make every product safe, traceable, and authentic. Our technologies support customers through this evolution, transforming challenges such as compliance and operational efficiency into true competitive advantages," stated Fabio Forestelli, CEO of Antares Vision Group.

ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is a global leader in quality inspection, authentication and end-to-end traceability, which ensures product safety, brand protection and supply chain transparency through innovative technologies. With a presence in over 60 countries, more than 1,200 employees, and a network of around 40 international partners, Antares Vision supplies the world's top producers and numerous Government authorities. It operates in the Life Science sectors (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Hospitals), Cosmetics, and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), supporting companies in digitalizing processes to improve efficiency, productivity, and visibility. Antares Vision Group is controlled by Crane NXT, a U.S.-based industrial technology company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CXT), global leader in authentication and traceability technologies, helping customers secure, detect, trace, and authenticate what matters most. www.antaresvisiongroup.com

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