Bebird Launches EarSight Ultra : The 5G-Powered Ear Care Solution for Modern Families Pursuing a Quality Life

Next-Generation Device Combines Unprecedented Visual Clarity with Enhanced Safety for Proactive Family Wellness

MUNICH, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bebird, the global innovator in smart personal care, today introduces EarSight Ultra, a landmark device designed for discerning parents committed to proactive health and a higher quality of life for their families. This release delivers professional ear care into the home, built on three foundational pillars: 5G-powered connectivity, exceptional visual clarity, and holistic family safety.

Bebird EarSight Ultra Bebird EarSight Ultra

5G-Powered Precision for Real-Time Confidence

At its core, the device features an integrated 5G chip that enables perfectly smooth, real-time video with zero lag. This ensures parents can monitor the cleaning process with flawless responsiveness, making the procedure safe, controlled, and stress-free for both children and adults.

Medical-Grade Clarity for Informed Care

Bebird EarSight Ultra introduces a patented 4P endoscope that delivers stunning 2K Ultra-Clear imaging. This professional visual clarity allows parents to see exactly what they are doing, turning ear care into an informed, gentle process rather than an uncertain one.

A Complete Safety-First Ecosystem

Safety is paramount for family use. The device incorporates an adjustable depth stop collar to prevent over-insertion, a skin-friendly constant temperature of 36°C (97°F), and a stabilizing multi-axis gyro for controlled navigation. It includes five personal 6-in-1 earpick kits to prevent cross-contamination, and an ear-drop dispenser for targeted treatment, making it a full-spectrum solution for family ear health.

Engineered for the Modern Household

Understanding that today's parents prioritize informed, preventative health measures, Bebird EarSight Ultra empowers families with professional-grade technology. "We designed this device for parents who seek clarity, control, and confidence in their family's wellness routines," said a Bebird spokesperson. "It transforms ear care from a guessing game into a visible, precise, and safe practice for all ages (3+)."

From managing children's earwax buildup to addressing swimmer's water trapped ears, or adult earbud-related hygiene, Bebird EarSight Ultra is the versatile tool for modern families that request to maintain ear wellness proactively.

Expanded Care for Family Wellness

The Bebird ultra ecosystem extends its precision imaging beyond the ear canal. Equipped with specialized ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) adapters, it transforms into a versatile home diagnostic tool.

Available Now for Families Investing in Quality Care

The Bebird EarSight Ultra, featured in a sophisticated Marine Blue, is now available through the BEBIRD Official EU Store on Amazon. Customers in Germany can access the product via Amazon.de, while customers in France can purchase directly through Amazon.fr. This launch reflects Bebird's seven-year dedication to ear health and its commitment to bringing safe, advanced, and accessible technology into homes worldwide.

About Bebird:

Founded in 2018, Bebird is a leading global brand dedicated to revolutionizing personal hygiene through cutting-edge, user-friendly smart ear care solutions. The company's mission is to make ear care safer, more effective, and accessible to all.

Press Contact:

Carlos Lin

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bebird.com

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