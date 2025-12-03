PANAMA CITY, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, hosted its exclusive affiliate gathering in Tenerife, Spain, uniting leading affiliates from different regions, key partners, and BingX executives for a three-day program focused on innovation, community, and the future of crypto trading.

BingX Hosts Tenerife Affiliate Retreat, Showcasing Innovation and Community Excellence

The retreat took place from November 28 to 30, featuring curated networking sessions, panel discussions, hospitality experiences, and a gala awards dinner. Attendees participated in dialogues on growth trends between affiliates and exchanges, as well as the evolving intersection of AI and Web3. Across the two-day program, guests also joined welcome receptions, keynote sessions, and a formal ceremony celebrating standout members of the community.

The event also featured a keynote presentation from Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, emphasizing the exchange's focus on security, user experience, and innovative new AI experiences.

Lin commented: "Our community is the foundation of everything we build. This gathering underscores the collective commitment between BingX and our partners to strengthen trust, elevate the user experience, and foster an open environment where creators and users can grow together. By aligning around shared values and a forward-looking mindset, we are shaping a more resilient and collaborative future for our industry."

The affiliate event in Tenerife follows a successful gathering in Bali earlier this year, strengthening BingX's growing ecosystem of creators and partners while underscoring its investment in collaboration, openness, and the global crypto community.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837686/BingX_Hosts_Tenerife_Affiliate_Retreat_Showcasing_Innovation_Community_Excellence.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg