BIRKENSTOCK OPENS FIRST SWISS STORE IN ZURICH

ZURICH, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK expands its own retail footprint in Europe and announces the opening of its newest store on April 14 in the heart of Zurich. Bringing its signature blend of function, quality, and tradition to one of Europe's most vibrant cities.

With the opening of its 30th own retail store in Europe, the global footwear brand and inventor of the footbed is setting foot in the cosmopolitan Swiss financial capital und unlocking its potential in the region. The new store is designed as a touchpoint for consumers to fully experience the brand's unique proposition. Created as a space for connection and discovery, it aims to engage with local communities, creatives, loyal enthusiasts, and new audiences alike, while reinforcing BIRKENSTOCK's universal values through a contemporary, design-forward retail environment. Located in the city's picturesque old town, the new 70-square-meter store is a testament to BIRKENSTOCK's commitment to quality, function, and tradition.

THE LOCATION - WHERE HERITAGE MEETS MODERNITY

Nestled along the shores of the lake that bears its name, Zurich has long stood at the crossroads of culture, commerce, and innovation. From its origins as a Roman settlement to its emergence as Switzerland's largest city and a global financial center, this city seamlessly unites rich heritage with forward-looking dynamism.

To mark the opening, BIRKENSTOCK invites members of its community, curious Züri-Leute (Zurich people), footbed lovers and guests to celebrate – where the first 50 visitors will receive a special welcome gift bag*. A culinary experience will take place on April 16 in the new store as well as a workshop where guests could experience, with their own hands, some of Switzerland's deep craft traditions.

*As long as supplies last.

DESIGN INSPIRED BY NATURE AND TRADITION

Located on Storchengasse, a charming cobblestone street in the heart of the historic Old Town, the store evokes the feeling of wandering through Switzerland. The front space represents the diverse Swiss outdoors and breathtaking nature, while the back is more intimate, symbolizing a transition to the interior.

The materials coming to life in the store's interieur pay homage to the alpine country: end grain wood tiles, pinewood displays incorporating a massive untreated rock, and darkened wooden logs inspired by traditional Swiss vernacular building methods. The custom-made benches are covered in a deep burgundy color, that was inspired by the historically protected red ox sign on the building's facade that has graced the building's façade since 1357 - a time when literacy was rare, and such symbols guided visitors in recognizing the property. The stone-carpet sand flooring adds a warm atmosphere to the space, as do the pine wood shelves and furniture, where branded messages have been engraved using traditional wood-carving techniques. Deconstructed displays of ARIZONA, BOSTON and ZÜRICH emphasize the complex shoemaking expertise and product excellence that is behind some of the consumer's BIRKENSTOCK favourites. The cork-jute lighting is a tribute to the BIRKENSTOCK footbed, echoed alongside an oversized footprint displayed on a wall.

ICONIC MEETS CONTEMPORARY

The store features a selection of BIRKENSTOCK's signature styles including iconic sandals, clogs and closed shoes, along with timeless collections and seasonal releases. It also offers the Professionals collection, BIRKENSTOCK's own shoe care products, accessories, and the Care Essentials range to treat your feet from the bottom up. Of course, the ZÜRICH silhouette is also part of the product universe consumers can explore in the new destination – an open toe style, designed by Karl Birkenstock in 1964 and originally named the 'closed model'. Likely designed with the colder, northern regions of Europe in mind, it was the first BIRKENSTOCK style to provide additional support, in contrast to the one-strap MADRID sandal.

INFORMATION FOR MEDIA

Open from 14 April 2026

Store Address: Storchengasse 23, 8001 Zürich

Opening Times: Mondays – Saturdays; 10:00am – 7:00pm

Opening Activation: 16 April 2026

From 10am – 7pm

Store Imagery: Download to be added

Photo credit: BIRKENSTOCK/Maarten Willemstein

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore, India, China and Australia.

Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG

Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com

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