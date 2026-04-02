BIRKENSTOCK TAKES A STEP INTO BORDEAUX

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and BORDEAUX, France, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31st, BIRKENSTOCK opens a new store in Bordeaux, following the success of its two locations in Paris. The opening of its new retail destination in France marks a strategic milestone in BIRKENSTOCK's European retail expansion: the 30th full-price store in Europe.

More than a point of sale, the new location is designed as a space where consumers experience the legendary footbed and explore the brand's iconic product offering firsthand. Rooted in generations of orthopedic expertise and guided by a commitment to function, quality, and tradition, the store brings the brand's purpose to life, engaging consumers to experience walking as nature intended and to explore the materials, construction, and innovation behind every design. A new platform for exchange with footbed enthusiasts, new fans and local communities, bringing the BIRKENSTOCK walking experience to new audiences and contexts.

WHERE HISTORY MEETS MODERNITY

Set along the banks of the Garonne River, Bordeaux is a city where daily life unfolds between grand 18th-century façades, lively café terraces, and the steady rhythm of trams crossing its historic squares. From the iconic Place de la Bourse and its shimmering Miroir d'Eau – the largest reflecting pool in the world – to the energy of Rue Sainte-Catherine, one of Europe's longest pedestrian shopping streets, and the contemporary museum La Cité du Vin, dedicated to the history and culture of wine, the city blends heritage with a vibrant, modern spirit.

Nicknamed "Port de la Lune" for the crescent shape of the river that resembles a half-moon, it is, after Paris, the second city in France with the largest protected urban area, with more than 1,800 hectares of its historic center listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Today, Bordeaux thrives with a vibrancy, where classical elegance meets a dynamic, contemporary pulse. The city hums with creativity, entrepreneurship, and a strong sense of community. Long celebrated for its heritage and art de vivre, it now stands as a hub of innovation and cultural exchange, shaped by a new generation of makers, thinkers, and tastemakers. The legendary footbed and BIRKENSTOCK's iconic designs become part of the city's urban rhythm, welcoming its diverse communities to explore function, quality and craftsmanship, and walking as nature intended firsthand.

AN HOMAGE TO THE CITY

Located on Cours de l'Intendance, in the heart of the area known as the "Golden Triangle," BIRKENSTOCK's new store pays tribute to Bordeaux's heritage and its natural patina. Its walls have been stripped bare to reveal the original local limestone, known as "Pierre de Bordeaux." Many of the displays are crafted from vintage pieces of furniture from the region, while some silhouettes are showcased on blue cork stands – a color also featured on the façade, echoing the traditional doors and shutters of the city, once nicknamed the "Sleeping Beauty," but now reawakened with energy, creativity, and pride.

DISCOVER BIRKENSTOCK'S WIDE RANGE OF PRODUCTS

The store showcases BIRKENSTOCK's iconic clog, sandal and closed shoe styles alongside contemporary collections, seasonal designs, such as its water-ready EVA collection, shoe care products, accessories, and the Care Essentials range. The latest releases from the 1774 collection are on display as well. The product universe transforms the space into more than a retail environment, creating a tactile and immersive destination where visitors can fully engage with BIRKENSTOCK and its unparalleled product experience.

A TASTY OPENING CELEBRATION

To mark the opening, BIRKENSTOCK invites members of its community, footbed lovers and new audiences, who will receive a special welcome gift bag that holds a crafty surprise for the first 50 guests*. A culinary event will take place on April 2nd for all guests and consumers.

*As long as supplies last.

INFORMATION FOR MEDIA

Open from 31 March 2026

Store Address: 58 Cours de l'Intendance, 33000 Bordeaux

Opening Times: Mondays – Saturdays; 10:00am – 7:00pm

Store Imagery: Download

Photo credit: BIRKENSTOCK/Maarten Willemstein

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore, India, China and Australia.

Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG

Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com

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