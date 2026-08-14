Canon Medical Systems GmbH and Coreline Soft Bring Integrated CT-AI Screening Workflow to Lostau, Germany

Canon Medical Systems GmbH and Coreline Soft to Advance LDCT-Based Lung Cancer Screening Workflow in Lostau, Germany

Combining CT imaging infrastructure, AVIEW HUB, and chest AI analysis to support standardized screening, follow-up, and quality assurance

BERLIN, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Medical Systems GmbH and Coreline Soft will support the long-term operation of low-dose CT-based lung cancer screening in the Lostau region of Germany. The contract highlights a workflow-oriented approach in which CT imaging infrastructure, AI-based chest CT analysis, and screening workflow support are provided together as Germany advances lung cancer screening within its statutory health insurance framework.

Lung cancer screening requires more than CT image acquisition and pulmonary nodule detection. It involves eligibility management, low-dose CT acquisition, image interpretation, secondary reading when needed, result management, follow-up planning, and quality assurance. As screening programs expand, German medical institutions increasingly need integrated workflows that support repeated screening, longitudinal follow-up, and consistent quality management across participating sites.

Under the Lostau contract, Canon Medical Systems GmbH will provide imaging infrastructure tailored to the local clinical environment, while Coreline Soft will provide chest CT AI analysis and screening workflow support for quantitative assessment and radiology reading. The scope includes Coreline Soft's AVIEW LCS Plus, AVIEW COPD, and AVIEW HUB.

AVIEW LCS Plus is designed for low-dose CT-based lung cancer screening. From a single chest CT scan, it supports analysis of pulmonary nodules, emphysema-related findings, and coronary artery calcium, helping hospitals conduct screening operations more efficiently and consistently. The solution has also been used in Germany's HANSE lung cancer screening program, demonstrating its feasibility in a multi-center screening environment.

AVIEW COPD provides quantitative analysis of emphysema, air-trapping, and small airway changes based on inspiratory and expiratory CT, supporting structured assessment of COPD-related findings identified during screening.

AVIEW HUB supports centralized screening operations across multi-site screening environments. It is designed to support standardized workflows, including double reading, follow-up management, and quality assurance.

Germany established the framework for LDCT-based lung cancer screening under statutory health insurance beginning in April 2026. In this context, CAD software, standardized reading workflows, follow-up management, quality assurance, and centralized workflow support have become increasingly important. For hospitals, the key requirement is not only an individual CT system or standalone AI software, but an integrated structure that connects image acquisition, AI analysis, interpretation support, result management, and screening operations.

The collaboration between Canon Medical Systems GmbH and Coreline Soft addresses this need by combining imaging infrastructure with chest CT AI analysis and AVIEW HUB-based workflow support. This approach is intended to help medical institutions establish screening workflows designed for long-term operation from the initial phase of implementation and may offer a practical model as Germany's lung cancer screening environment moves toward real-world deployment.

Coreline Soft's AVIEW has already been used in major German medical institutions and has accumulated operational experience in lung cancer screening. The company continues to expand AI-enabled screening workflows suited to the German healthcare environment, building on references with Charité, Heidelberg University Hospital, and Hannover Medical School.

Together, Canon Medical Systems GmbH and Coreline Soft aim to support scalable and sustainable LDCT-based lung cancer screening by connecting imaging infrastructure, AI analysis, workflow coordination, and follow-up management.