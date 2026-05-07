CELEBRATING FEET WITH A TOUCH OF COLOR: BIRKENSTOCK INTRODUCES NAIL POLISH COLLECTION

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving feet the attention they deserve is deeply rooted in BIRKENSTOCK's DNA and underscores the purpose of "walking as nature intended," a principle embodied in the iconic BIRKENSTOCK footbed. In keeping with its holistic philosophy, the brand is launching a vegan, plant-based nail polish range in April 2026.

The BIRKENSTOCK CARE ESSENTIALS nail polish collection celebrates feet, turning them into an eye-catcher while playfully underscoring their complex functionality as the true heroes of movement. Expertly formulated in a range of thoughtfully chosen shades with a high-gloss finish, the new BIRKENSTOCK nail polishes are the perfect colorful companion to any BIRKENSTOCK sandal. Whether combined monochromatically or as a striking contrast, the polishes provide a sophisticated finishing touch from fingertip to toe.

With this new addition, BIRKENSTOCK expands its CARE ESSENTIALS range, bringing in a decorative element and offering a fresh perspective on caring for the feet. Guided by BIRKENSTOCK's high standards for product development, every ingredient in the nail polish collection is meticulously selected to ensure both safety and performance. The 23-free* formulas are vegan, plant-based, and made, wherever possible, with natural ingredients like sugar beets and cane. The result is a responsible, contemporary take on nail polish that aligns with BIRKENSTOCK's values.

The collection features five versatile colors—Eggshell, Light Rose, Crocus, Surf Green, and Red—each perfectly coordinated with the brand's seasonal and classic open-toe offering. Complementing items in the collection include a Top and Base Coat, as well as a gentle Nail Polish Remover infused with nourishing sweet almond oil. All products are made in Europe, ensuring the highest standards of quality. The minimalist packaging reflects BIRKENSTOCK's timeless and functional aesthetic. The 100% recyclable glass bottles are paired with expertly designed brushes for precise, effortless application.**

*23-Free in cosmetics means the product is free from 23 potentially harmful or toxic ingredients, with the number indicating the quantity of specific chemicals excluded from the formula. Please note that "free-from" claims such as "23-free" are regulated differently across markets, and their use must comply with local cosmetics laws and guidelines.

** 87% of consumers say the nail polish provides high coverage, and 83% say it dries quickly. Result of a consumer test, with 30 volunteers, tested on feet with Plant-Based Nail Polish Red.

Creative Product Imagery: download

Still Life Product Imagery: download

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Prices:

Nail Polish and Top & Base Coat: 14€/$11.95

Nail Polish Remover: 20€/$19.95

Nail Polish Sets: 26.50€/$22.95 - 39.50€/$33.95

Available at www.birkenstock.com, BIRKENSTOCK retail and selected retail partners.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore, India and Australia.

Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG

Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com

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