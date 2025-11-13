China (Changxing Island) Smart Port Machinery Industry Alliance Officially Established

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, the 2025 ZPMC Supplier Conference & Inauguration Ceremony of the Smart Port Machinery Industry Alliance was held on Changxing Island in Shanghai. Under the theme "Connecting for Innovation, Uniting for Shared Success," the event also marked the formal launch of the Alliance, with its first 39 founding member companies receiving official recognition. ZPMC will assume the role of Chair of the Alliance, while Shanghai Changxing Enterprise Group will serve as Secretary-General. The two organizations will work closely to accelerate the growth of the smart port machinery sector through industrial clustering.

During the conference, the Alliance released a joint declaration outlining four key areas of focus: creating an open and collaborative industrial environment that drives mutual success, establishing mechanisms for shared development and resource integration, driving the intelligent evolution of port machinery, and building a low-carbon, environmentally responsible ecosystem. The declaration invites all stakeholders across the value chain to contribute to the industry's transition toward advanced, intelligent, sustainable, and integrated development, and combine their expertise and resources to support continued innovation and operational excellence in the global port sector.

Changxing Island is developing a world-class modern shipbuilding base, known for its capability to produce the "three crown jewels" of shipbuilding—aircraft carriers, large cruise ships, and LNG carriers—while establishing the "Made in Changxing" brand for major national defense and industrial projects. The region plays a leading role in Shanghai's ambition to create a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster dedicated to shipbuilding and marine engineering equipment. The Smart Port Machinery Alliance will serve as a platform for communication and collaboration, supporting the island's industrial ecosystem and enhancing the resilience of its supply and value chains. This initiative is expected to strengthen the foundation for long-term growth across the shipbuilding and marine engineering sectors.

As a global leader in port and heavy equipment manufacturing, ZPMC will apply its extensive expertise in research, engineering, production, and lifecycle services for smart port solutions. The company will lead the Alliance in coordinating resources throughout the supply chain, working with leading research institutes and universities to strengthen strategic collaboration and technological innovation. These efforts aim to achieve shared goals, collective innovation, and coordinated growth—ultimately shaping an integrated ecosystem that connects research, manufacturing, services, and innovation, and contributing to the sustainable development of the global port and marine engineering industries.