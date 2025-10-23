DCAI Delivers Hyperscaler-Grade Performance Across Storage and Compute, Complementing Denmark's Gefion Supercomputer with WEKA's NeuralMesh Technology

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Danish Centre for AI Innovation ( DCAI ), operator of Gefion—one of Europe's most powerful AI supercomputers—and WEKA , the AI storage company, today announced the launch of one of Europe's first fully sovereign, end-to-end encrypted AI infrastructure that unifies high-performance compute and storage in a single platform. The deployment marks a watershed moment for European AI innovation, delivering hyperscaler-grade capabilities with guaranteed data sovereignty.

DCAI Expands AI Infrastructure Offering with WEKA’s Integrated Storage Services

With this additional 140 petabytes (PB) of usable storage capacity—including 80 PB of performance-optimized NVMe SSDs running on WEKA's NeuralMesh™ storage software—Gefion now provides a complete AI factory where European organizations can train models, manage data, and deploy intelligent systems without compromising on sovereignty, security, or performance.

Unifying Compute and Storage

Until now, customers relied on DCAI primarily for access to cutting-edge compute power to train and deploy their AI models at scale. With the introduction of this storage service, they can now manage their entire AI workflow — from data ingestion to model deployment — within a single trusted infrastructure.

"Our mission is to give innovators the infrastructure they need to build the future," said Nadia Carlsten, CEO at DCAI. "By adding storage to our platform, we're making it easier for customers to run end-to-end AI workloads in one place — with the same level of performance, sovereignty, and security they've come to trust from our compute services."

WEKA's NeuralMesh architecture delivers unprecedented performance metrics for AI infrastructure, delivering sub-millisecond latency for AI training and inference workloads while eliminating traditional data input/output (IO) bottlenecks that impact GPU utilization and performance.

Redefining AI Infrastructure Economics and Efficiency

By pairing WEKA's NeuralMesh software with Gefion's NVIDIA GPU cluster, DCAI has created a zero-copy, high-throughput data path that continuously feeds GPUs with data. This architectural approach transforms effective GPU utilization by enabling true sovereign multi-tenant orchestration, ensuring compute capacity is continuously leveraged across research, enterprise, and government workloads without compromising security or data isolation.

The integration also delivers substantial cost and sustainability benefits. DCAI's single-tier, software-defined architecture reduces infrastructure footprint, energy consumption, and operational complexity compared to traditional multi-tiered systems. By eliminating the need for data replication or external cloud egress, customers can significantly reduce their total cost of ownership while advancing their green AI objectives.

Accelerating AI Innovation at Scale

The platform also plans to leverage WEKA's Augmented Memory Grid™ technology in the future to deliver exceptional time-to-first-token performance for large language models and inference workloads, enabling customers to:

Streamline end-to-end AI workflows from data ingestion to model deployment within a single trusted infrastructure.

from data ingestion to model deployment within a single trusted infrastructure. Dynamically burst between compute and storage resources , spinning up high-performance training jobs or inference endpoints instantly.

, spinning up high-performance training jobs or inference endpoints instantly. Maintain consistent performance under multi-tenant conditions with sub-millisecond latency.

under multi-tenant conditions with sub-millisecond latency. Scale from petabytes to exabytes without architectural limitations or performance degradation.

Purpose-Built for Regulated Industries

DCAI's architecture addresses the critical sovereignty requirements that have prevented many European organizations from fully embracing AI innovation. The platform provides:

End-to-end encryption with zero operator access to customer data.

with zero operator access to customer data. Complete compliance with EU data sovereignty mandates and independent privacy audits.

and independent privacy audits. End-to-end data sovereignty

"The AI industry is shifting from petascale to exascale at an incomprehensible rate. Europe's AI innovators need infrastructure that can seamlessly adapt and scale to support this acceleration in data growth and the demands of compute-intensive workloads," said Liran Zvibel, CEO and co-founder of WEKA. "DCAI and WEKA are providing Denmark's and European organizations with the foundation to build AI factories and deploy intelligent systems that can grow from petabytes to exabytes—delivering world-class performance with the data sovereignty and security that European regulations demand."

"Until now, European organizations faced an impossible choice: accept the performance and scale of hyperscaler AI infrastructure while surrendering data sovereignty, or maintain data control while settling for fragmented, underperforming systems," added Carlsten. "By integrating WEKA's technology with our NVIDIA supercomputer, we've created an AI platform that eliminates this tradeoff entirely."

Availability

DCAI's new storage platform is available now for select enterprise, research, and government sector customers, with broader onboarding planned throughout Q1 2026.

About DCAI

Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) is an AI infrastructure and services provider which owns and operates Gefion, Denmark's flagship AI supercomputer. DCAI's mission is to lower the barrier to access the most advanced computing capabilities with guaranteed data sovereignty, enabling European organizations to innovate confidently. DCAI customers include academic researchers, startups, public sector institutions, and enterprise customers that leverage the power of sovereign AI to accelerate research and innovation.

About WEKA

WEKA is transforming how organizations build, run, and scale AI workflows with NeuralMesh™ by WEKA®, its intelligent, adaptive mesh storage system. Unlike traditional data infrastructure, which becomes slower and more fragile as workloads expand, NeuralMesh becomes faster, stronger, and more efficient as it scales, growing dynamically with AI environments to provide a flexible foundation for enterprise AI and agentic AI innovation. Trusted by 30% of the Fortune 50, NeuralMesh helps leading enterprises, AI cloud providers, and AI builders optimize their GPUs, scale AI faster, and lower their innovation costs. Learn more at www.weka.io or connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

WEKA and the W logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802887/WEKA_DCAI_Expands_AI_Infrastructure.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796062/WEKA_v1_Logo_new.jpg