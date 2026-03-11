DFI Showcases Partner-Integrated Edge AI Solutions at Embedded World 2026

Highlighting a partner ecosystem accelerating edge AI from concept to real-world deployment

TAIPEI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global provider of industrial computers, embedded motherboards and edge computing platforms, is showcasing a broad portfolio of partner-integrated edge AI solutions at Embedded World 2026. Through collaborations with leading technology partners, DFI is demonstrating how edge AI is moving from concept to real-world deployment across robotics, aerial surveillance, industrial safety, cybersecurity, and smart vision applications.

In collaboration with Intel, DFI is introducing SF101-PTH—a next-generation industrial edge AI performance compact system compliant with Intel AI Edge System standards and powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processor. The SF101-PTH enables Physical AI applications that allow robots to perceive, reason, and interact with the physical world in real time. Powered by built-in Intel Arc graphics, the solution delivers strong AI performance without a discrete GPU, reducing total cost of ownership while improving power efficiency and scalability for robotics deployment at the edge.

Working with Qualcomm, a ruggedized edge AI fanless system for autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs) and industrial automation is built on the EC900-QCS with the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor. The fanless system delivers up to 12 TOPS of AI performance for real-time visual perception and precise path planning. Designed for industrial edge AI deployments, the solution reflects DFI's commitment to high quality and long-term stability for mission-critical applications.

Together with MemryX, edge AI solutions address mission-critical monitoring and industrial safety requirements. An edge AI–powered drone enables real-time smoke and fire detection to enhance public safety and emergency response, while a ruggedized Box PC supports PPE detection with fast and accurate video analytics. These demonstrations highlight reliable edge AI inference for early warning and safety compliance in harsh environments.

In partnership with VicOne, a ruggedized AI Box PC integrates edge AI computing with automotive-grade cybersecurity for in-vehicle applications. Based on the VCX700-MTH in-vehicle system, it delivers reliable AI performance in demanding automotive and mobile environments while providing advanced threat detection and protection for in-vehicle systems. The solution safeguards data, communications, and AI workloads for intelligent transportation and fleet management.

Built with open-source AI frameworks from the developer community, the fanless X6-ORN-GMSL edge AI Box PC enables real-time object detection. It supports GMSL camera connectivity for high-speed, long-distance image capture in vision-based AI applications. Its rugged, fanless design ensures stable operation in industrial and outdoor deployments while accelerating AI development and prototyping.

By bringing together computing platforms, AI acceleration technologies, and partner ecosystems, DFI's Embedded World 2026 presence illustrates how edge AI is becoming practical, scalable, and ready for real-world deployment. From Physical AI robotics and aerial monitoring to industrial safety and in-vehicle cybersecurity, DFI continues to expand the possibilities of intelligent systems at the edge.

